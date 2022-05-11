Eva Mendes reveals that she wants to return to acting but puts these strong conditions

United States.- Eva Mendes could soon put an end to his nearly decade-long absence from acting, but only if the project meets all his familiar standards.

On Tuesday’s episode of TheView, the star of the franchise hitch Y fast and furious, 48 years old, told the moderator Whoopi Goldberg that she does not rule out returning to the screen, but that she has to take into account her obligations as a mother when choosing her return role.

I have a very short list of what I’m going to do, with four children,” he said. “If it was a fun project. But now I will not do violence, I do not want to do sexuality, the list is short

When the co-host Sunny Hostin he asked Mendes if he would come back for a “special project” that would fit all his requirements, Mendes replied:

Hope so

Goldberg ended Tuesday’s chat with Mendes by offering him another job, and the award-winning icon Oscar invited her to return to The View as a co-host in the near future.

Although Mendes stressed that he continues to work during his break from Hollywood-including endeavors in fashion, beauty and more – hasn’t appeared in a major movie or TV show since 2014, when she starred in her partner, writer-director’s feature film Ryan Gosling, The Lost River.

Although she hasn’t physically appeared in a movie or TV show since, Mendes had a supporting voice role as a yoga instructor in a 2021 episode of the animated series Bluey. ABC Kids.

In 2020, he expressed interest in reshooting a sequel to the 2005 hit rom-com Hitch opposite Will Smith, telling Entertainment Tonight, “You know what? It’s time to do Hitch 2. Will, let’s do it.”