Dominion’, the latest film in the Jurassic franchise

Less than a month to go before the long-awaited premiere of ‘Jurassic World: Dominion‘, the new installment of the Jurassic franchise that is the final chapter of the story that steven spielberg started in 1993. The production of Universal Picturesdirected by Colin Trevo (screenwriter of the ‘Jurassic Park’ saga), will reach cinemas the next June 9.

This new installment is a total claim for fans of the franchise. On the one hand, because they have had to wait four years to enjoy the outcome of the trilogy 'Jurassic World'. And on the other, because part of the original cast participates in it. Yes, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum Y Sam Neil They will return to life as Ellie Sattler, Dr. Ian Malcolm and Alan Grant, respectively.







‘Jurassic World: Dominion’, about to hit theaters: the images of the new production

The first generation will join the second, of which they are part Chris Pratt (as Owen Grady) or Bryce Dallas Howard (as Claire Dearing), to star in a stunning new adventure in which we will see what situation the planet is in after the destruction of Isla Nublar.

The official synopsis of ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

The story of this new installment takes place four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar. Now, dinosaurs live -and hunt- with humans all over the world. This fragile balance will change the future and decide, once and for all, whether human beings will remain apex predators on a planet they share with the most fearsome animals in creation.







