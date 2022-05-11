Did Amber Heard plagiarize movie script in Depp trial? This is what we know – El Financiero

For a week there was talk on social networks of an alleged Plagiarism by Amber Heard of a movie script to make her statement during the trial that remains in force for defamation against her husband Johnny Depp, but what is known about it? We tell you.

Amber Heard ‘plagiarized’ a movie script

Users on social networks affirm since May 4 that Heard copied part of The Talented Mr. Ripley literally, when comparing a supposed fragment of the trial with the original script of the American film, which was released in 1999.

BOMB: Amber Heard keeps plagiarizing things from movies. Some of her testimony is verbatim from The Talented Mr. Riley 1999″, said a user on Twitter in a tweet with more than 12 thousand likes (which apparently has already been deleted).

For his part, a user identified as Mario Mojica Neck was the one who started talking about the issue in Spanish by stating that Amber plagiarized part of her testimony and uploaded an image comparing what the actress said with the identified part of the film.

Heard supposedly copies verbatim a paragraph of the character marge sherwood (Gwyneth Paltrow) who says, “The thing with Dickie…it’s like the sun is shining on you, and it’s glorious. And then he forgets about you and he’s very, very cold… When you have his attention, you feel like you’re the only person in the world, that’s why everyone loves him so much.”

According to users, the actress of Aquaman he said just like these lines; the only thing that changed was the name from Dickie to Johnny.

Did Amber Heard Plagiarize ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley’ Script??

According to information from EFE, Amber Heard did not plagiarize any part of said filmas shown by the recordings of the process, in which there is no trace of those lines.

A review of the transcripts of Heard’s appearances, which are about seven hours long and available on YouTube, shows that he does not mention at any time the phrases attributed to him.

However, some other statements by the 36-year-old actress continue to link them to the film directed by Anthony Minghella, including the one related to how she met her ex-husband.

“You know, it was, it was, it was beautiful, it was… I felt like this man knew me and saw me in a way no one else had, I felt like he understood me, I felt like he understood where I came from, I felt like when I was around Johnny I felt like the most beautiful person in the world, you know, it made me feel seen, it made me feel like a million dollars, “he said during the 12th day of hearings.

With information from EFE