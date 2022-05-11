Cinderella, Jennifer Lopez brings to TV a series inspired by Rodgers & Hammerstein

Cinderella never goes out of style, and if Disney is bringing a completely revised version to the screens (Sneakerentola is coming to Disney +), Jennifer Lopez will produce one in serial format inspired by the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical.

You got it right: Cinderella will once again hit the screens, this time in the form of a miniseries produced by none other than Jennifer Lopez.

The version we will see on TV, courtesy of Skydance Television, Concord Originals and Nuyorican Productions (Lopez’s production company) will be inspired by Rodgers & Hammerstein, whose numerous iterations of history (between stage and television) have made history. The project will be written and produced by Rachel Shukert (GLOW, The Baby-Sitters Club), who will also be the showrunner.

In addition to the aforementioned Lopez and Shukert, producers include Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, Bill Bost, Dana Goldberg, David Ellison, Scott Pascucci and Sophia Dilley.

“The story of Cinderella is timeless, now more than ever. This ambitious story of love, unconventional families, and the surprising power of desire has inspired readers and viewers around the world for centuries, and we are thrilled to be working with Jennifer, Rachel, Concord and the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization to bring this new version to the screen“said Bill Bost, the President of Skydance Television.

“Rodgers & Hammerstein elevated the already magical Cinderella story with their iconic musicand have drawn legends both on screen and on stage throughout the course of their many acclaimed iterations“added Sophia Dilley, Concord Originals Senior Vice President of Development and Production”Our partnership with Skydance and Nuyorican for this project is the first step of many towards our collective goal, that of bring timeless classics to the attention of new generationsand Rachel is the perfect voice to expand this story in a contemporary way“.

And you, which of the many live-action versions of Cinderella do you prefer? Let us know in the comments.