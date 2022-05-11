Chris Pratt and the death of his character in Jurassic World Dominion

DPA

Madrid / 11.05.2022 14:28:37





Jurassic World Dominion It will land in theaters in a few weeks. Although the trailers and images have already revealed what dangerous dinosaurs the protagonists will have to face, the actor Chris Pratt is very clear that the ideal death of his character (Owen Grady) must be “agonizing” and “painful”.

In an interview for Jake’s Takes, Chris Pratt – who just finished filming Guardians of the Galaxy 3– revealed how he would like the dinosaurs to finish off his character in his final scene of the jurassic saga.

“I would take those little dinosaurs and do it in a 45-minute scene. They would start at my toes and you would just watch me perform! Almost a whole hour, agonizing pain… It would be quite good”, joked the interpreter, who also encouraged the interviewer to record it with his own mobile after agreeing on a payment with his agent.

Although the idea of Chris Pratt it is devious as well as hilarious and, as he himself has stated, it would make him shine as an actor, there is little chance that such a death will be seen in the Jurassic saga.

And it is that, although it is true that the franchise has always stood out for its shocking death scenes, such as the one in which the Jurassic Park lawyer is eaten by a T-Rex while he is on the toilet, everything indicates that a protagonist like Pratt It will have a much nobler end.

But to find out if finally Owen Grady dies, his fans will have to wait until June, release date of Jurassic World Dominion. As confirmed by Pratt himself in The Today Showthe one led by Colin Trevorrow It will be the last film in a saga that will say goodbye in a big way, bringing together the stars of the acclaimed first installment Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), Laura Dern (Ellie Slatter) and Sam Neil (Alan Grant).

When it premieres ‘ Jurassic World Dominion’ in theaters?

The film will land in theaters on June 1. ANDThe cast is made up of Chris Pratt (OwenGrady) Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire) and Isabella Sermon (Maisie), in addition to those already mentioned Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

amt