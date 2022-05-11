Bryce Dallas Howard could direct and star in ‘Fantastic Four’ | Films

liliana carmona

Marvel Studios is preparing the reboot of the superhero quartet

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

After his work in multiple films, such as ‘Jurassic World’ and ‘Spider-Man 3’, and as director at ‘The Mandalorian’Bryce Dallas Howard He has become a major Hollywood star, so now he could star in and direct the next Marvel Studios movie.

The Geekosity portal reports that Dallas is in talks to play Sue Storm in the reboot of ‘Fantastic Four’In addition to being the director.

Let us remember that in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ featured a variant of Reed Richards, better known as Mr. Fantastic, leader of ‘Fantastic Four’, interpreted by John Krasinski, although it is unknown if he will reincarnate this character in the new Marvel Studios film, since this version died at the hands of the Scarlet Witch.

Although it is still unknown who will be the protagonists of the new version of ‘Fantastic Four’, Since they are still in the selection process, the aforementioned portal maintains that Marvel Studios is seriously considering Bryce for the main role.

Advertising

Which actors do fans want in ‘Fantastic Four’?

Since Marvel Studios made the reboot official, fans have expressed on networks which actors they would like to see on the big screen.

The fans were very happy to see John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic, so they have asked Emily Blunt to take the role of Sue Storm, who is Krasinski’s wife in real life.

Although we still have to wait to find out the official cast, the next MCU film is ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, which will hit the big screen on July 7, while the Ms. Marvel series will premiere on Disney Plus on 8 of June.