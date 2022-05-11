‘Baywatch’: First Official Look at Alexandra Daddario as Summer Quinn – Movie News

Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson star in the adaptation of the popular television series, which premieres on May 12, 2017.





Thanks to Dwayne Johnson we can see the first official image of Summer Quinnthe character brought to life by Alexandra Daddario in Baywatch. Although we could already see it a few days ago in the first pictures from the shootguarding the beach of any danger, now andThe actor has published on his Instagram account a photograph in which both appear in their red and blue lifeguard uniforms.

“She carries The Baywatch on another level… the world fell in love with Alexandra Daddario in San Andrés and I I was so impressed by your talent and skills every day that I had to have her ‘represent the gang’ in our film”, wrote The Rock as a caption, adding that “wait till you see it -and all our girls- kicking butt and protecting the beach“.

Alexandra Daddario reprises the role played by Nicole Eggert in her original version. In the cast we also find Dwayne Johnson (Fast & Furious 8), Zack Efron (damn neighbors), Priyanka Chopra (the Serie quantum), kelly rohrbach (wilt) and Ilfenesh Hadera (the mini-series Show Me a Hero). The film will tell how Mitch Buchannon (Johnson) and Matt Brody (Efron), two lifeguards on the beaches of Santa Monica, will try to stop an evil oil tycoon together with his team. Seth Gordon directs this adaptation of the legendary series, which hits theaters May 12, 2017. In the meantime, don’t miss the trailer for damn neighbors 2the raunchy continuation of the comedy starring Zac Efron and Seth Rogen that opens on June 24.