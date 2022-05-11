Ariana Grande’s Brother Finally Marries Boyfriend in Star Wars-Themed Wedding

Frankie Grande, the brother of Ariana Grande, has finally married her boyfriend after several years of happy courtship. Hale Leon gladly announced that she has linked her life to the 39-year-old artist forever. This was announced this Tuesday, May 10, through a publication on Instagram with photos of the Star Wars-themed ceremony.

“Introducing Mr. and Mr. Big?? Yes! We’re married! Surprise!”began the description of the photo gallery where we can see the couple toasting to become spouses.

“Hale and I got married in a small, intimate galactic ceremony at my family’s home in Florida on May 4th. I’m with you, because we’re both really nerdy. It was the most beautiful ceremony, officiated by my amazing mom, and we loved it!” further united as we take our vows before our immediate families and before God!”he continued, confessing how original his Star Wars saga-themed wedding was.

He went on to thank the fashion firm Dolce and Gabbana for dressing them on such a special day with beautiful unique outfits. They also wrote that the celebrations are not over yet and they are hosting a very special wedding dance with all of their friends in the coming months.

“Let me just say that I am the happiest I have ever been…I am married to the man of my dreams, our families have come together so wonderfully, and we are well on our way to happiness forever. I love you Hale Grande. I love you.” I am so honored to be your husband.”Frankie Grande finished excited and very much in love.

Of course, her sister Ariana Grande could not stop congratulating them in the comments. “I’m crying again! I love you both very, very much,” he wrote, receiving thousands of comments from his fans and those of his brother.

He also added the news in the stories of his profile “Two very amazing and cosmically destined souls. I love you both very much and wish you endless lives of happiness, health and lots of video games. Hale I adore you, you are the happiest and most divine addition to our lives. Thank you for loving him dearly.” the way you do it. It’s everything I’ve ever wanted for him.”wrote.

