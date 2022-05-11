Amazon Prime: Chris Pratt shows his first images as “James Reece” in “The Terminal List”

Although one of the most anticipated films by the public of Chris Pratt it is “Guardians of the Galaxy. Vol 3”of the Marvel Cinematic Universeand also prepares the premiere of “Thor: Love and Thunder” (July 8)where he will have a special participation together with Chris Hemsworthas well as the new installment of Jurassic World Dominion (June 1)the actor has hinted at what his new challenge will be by giving life to “James Reese” in the series “The Final List”.

Through their social networks, Chris Pratt He shared four photos with his followers in which he looks immersed in his new character “James Reese”who will be the protagonist of the series “The Final List”which will have its global premiere 1st of July exclusively for Prime Video.

This new project is based on the bestselling novel “The Final List”from Jack Carr, who delves into the life of “James Reese” and how his life changes after his entire platoon of US Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes secret mission.

The main plot will focus on the return of “Reece” with his family, but marked by conflicting memories of what really happened and quite a few questions about his culpability in this chaos. However, as new evidence comes to light, “Reece” discovers dark forces that are against him, endangering not only his life, but also the lives of the people he loves.

international cast

In addition to Prattthe Serie “The Final List” stars Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch , Warren Kole and Alexis Louder, among others.

Prime Video has revealed that for this project, in its executive production is the actor himself Chris Pratt sharing credits with Jon Schumacherwith the support of Indivisible Productions, Antoine Fuqua and Fuqua Filmswho has participated in projects such as “The Equalizer” and “Training Day”.

In the script and in front of the figure of showrunner is David DiGilio, while Jack Carr, literary author of “The Final List” is an executive producer, along with writer Daniel Shattuck, for this project co-produced by Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

JL