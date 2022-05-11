5 films of the actor to watch on Netflix, Amazon, Star + and HBO Max – Publimetro Chile

The last season of Better Call Saul is currently airing, the series that follows the story of Jimmy McGill and his transformation into Saul Goodman, which you can watch on Netflix.

The Breaking Bad prequel has also been a critical success, where actor Bob Odenkirk has conquered the audience with his performance, being nominated for an Emmy four times for best actor in a drama series.

The production has also allowed the interpreter to shine in the drama, something that he already did in the original series, after a long career focused especially on the world of comedy.

He was a writer for Saturday Night Live and The Ben Stiller Show; he created the sketch comedy Mr. Show with David Cross (Tobias Fünke on Arrested Development) which became a cult show; and had episodic appearances on such series as The Office, Weeds, How I Met Your Mother, The Larry Sanders Show, and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

In recent years, he has appeared in films like Nobody, Long Shot and Little Women, as well as series like Fargo and Undone.

Waiting to see the outcome of Better Call Saul, we leave you five movies where Bob Odenkirk appears and which you can see on Netflix, Amazon, Star + and HBO Max.

Five Bob Odenkirk Movies

Nobody (HBO Max)

Sometimes the man no one notices turns out to be the most dangerous. Bob Odenkirk stars in this violent thriller as unassuming Hutch Mansell, whose chance encounter with the mob opens a path that will reveal his dark and deadly secrets.

Little Women (Amazon)

Four sisters come of age in the United States after the Civil War. Adaptation of the homonymous novel by Louisa May Alcott, directed and written by Greta Gerwig and starring Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh and Emma Watson.

Long Shot (Netflix)

An unexpected reunion leads a headstrong presidential candidate to hire a reckless speechwriter who challenges her policies…and her heart. With Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen and Bob Odenkirk.

Bride’s Day (Netflix)

An unemployed card writer must create the perfect message for a new celebration if he wants to get out alive from the web of deceit and murder that ensnares him.

The Spectacular Now (Star+)

This is the story of high school senior Sutter Keely, a seducer who never worries about the future, as he unexpectedly falls in love and is also confronted with the fear, beauty and mystery of what comes after. With Miles Teller, Shailene Woodley, Brie Larson, Kyle Chandler, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Bob Odenkirk.