WWE Raw: Edge debuts a new look – Dark Match – Omos vs. Lashley in a Steel Cage

– Edge appeared on Monday Night Raw with a new look. The Judgment Day frontman performed with Damian Priest and his new partner Rhea Ripley. In addition to the expected message from Ripley, the moment was highlighted by seeing Edge again with short hair, something that we had become accustomed to in his first post-WWE stage.

– The legendary Tito Santana turns 69 today. He was born on May 10, 1953 in Mission, Texas. It is also the birthday of William Regal (54).

– Once the live Monday Night Raw show is over, Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair continued in the ring and they started an official fight. The Raw women’s champion achieved victory by the count of three.

– The next Monday Night Raw show already has one of the star matches confirmed for next week. Bobby Lashley and Omos will continue their rivalry in a match that will be played inside a cage.

