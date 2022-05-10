WWE Money in The Bank 2022: first speculation about the announcement

WWE surprised during the broadcast of WrestleMania Backlash when he released the first promotional video of Money in The Bank where Cody Rhodes mentioned that the winners of the briefcases will have a chance at WrestleMania 39.

It is something that has created a lot of noise in the community because, if the briefcase is characterized by something Money in the Bank, is that it can be used anywhere and anytime. The objective of this element has always been that, to surprise the champion and challenge him to a title fight when he least expects it.

Nevertheless, WWE would be working on a new concept this yearpossibly to attract the attention of the spectators in a very complicated weekend in which WWE will compete directly against the UFC not only on television, but in the same city of Las Vegas.



In the last episode of Monday Night Raw, the announcement was broadcast, Which rules out speculation about the ‘mistake’ that WWE could make during the recording. The last thing to say about that is that WWE is going ahead with the idea of ​​one man and one woman getting a direct pass to WrestleMania. To this could be added the speculation that at that time, even before, possibly in Royal Rumble, each roster will have the main titles again. Therefore, WrestleMania 39 would have four contenders, of which they won the right at the Royal Rumble and others at Money in The Bank.

Dave Meltzer, a journalist for Wrestling Observer, asked his sources about WWE and could not confirm the meaning of the announcement, but he remembered that WWE has re-aired it on Raw, so we have to rely on the messages that the company is launching.

“I asked around and no one seemed to know anything so I didn’t worry. But they broadcast the same promotion. It is not an error. They aired the promo on Raw tonight,” Meltzer commented on his latest radio show. “That’s what they said. We asked WWE. The official statement was that there is no official statement. I guess they thought this would increase the value of Money in the Bank, but obviously it would change the whole nature of Money in the Bank.”

