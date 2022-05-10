Windows 11: Why does your computer’s hard drive have the letter “C”? | Present

Mystery solved. No matter what version of Windows you have (it could be the latest Windows 11 or the old Windows 95), your PC or laptop’s hard drive will always show drive C, instead of other letters of the alphabet. Why is this? Believe it or not, there is a rather peculiar explanation for this event.

As detailed by Computer Hoy, to answer this question, we must go back in time, when there were no hard drives. Instead, floppy disks were used, popularly known as diskettes, which were the first storage units.

According to the publication, back then, floppy disks (5 ¼ and 3 ½) were characterized by occupying disk drives A and B in computers. The first was used to boot the computer, while the second was used to save information.

Years passed and hard drives appeared; however, they did not replace the classic floppy disks. Believe it or not, at first they were something additional. For that reason, it is that the computers assigned the C drive to this new component.

Although floppy disks have practically disappeared, in Windows 11, drive C is still assigned for the hard drive. If we add other storage units (CD, DVD, USB, etc), other units will be created that will have other letters of the alphabet.

Although it is possible to change the letter C to the hard drive, the truth is that this practice is not recommended at all, since some applications that you have installed on your computer could fail.

More news about Windows

What happens if you press the ‘Windows’, ‘Shift’, and S keys on a PC or laptop?

Most people who take screenshots in Windows 10 need to press the ‘Print Screen‘ and then open an image editor like Photoshop either painting to save the image. You may not know it, but there is a much easier way to do this that few know about.

If we press the keys ‘Windows‘, ‘Shift‘ Y ‘yes‘ in Windows 10 a small toolbox will appear at the top of our laptop either pc. Thanks to this function we can make 4 different types of screenshots.

Windows 10 detects the CCleaner program as a potential security threat

Pay attention. microsoft would have blacklisted CCleaner. The well-known free computer optimization software, through the cleaning of ‘cookies‘, temporary files and useless browser elements, appears as a security threat for Windows 10.

CCleaner It was created and launched by Piriform in 2003, but in 2017 the company was acquired by Avast, and since then this service has been part of a package with other products and promotions from the well-known antivirus company. Here a video about the software in Windows 10.

Did you close your laptop and everything froze when you opened it? Windows 10 error could be the cause

Many laptop users have had to deal in recent years with a problem that until now did not have a very clear explanation: the screen freezes in Windows 10 after closing and opening the lids of their laptops; even so, everything could be explained with a bug just found by microsoft and that affects all versions of the system, including 2004.

This issue caused the image to fade or completely freeze after a close of the top which, in most cases, prevents the Windows 10 window manager from render the image again.

Windows 10: how to record all actions without downloading programs?

Follow these steps to record all your actions automatically.

– Search “Recording of user actions” in the start menu or press Ctrl + R (Run command), type “psr” and hit Enter.

– Open the program and click on the option “start recording”

– Follow all the steps you want to register.

– When you have completed all, click on “stop recording”

– The file with all the captures will be in ZIP format. Give it a name and save it.

– Unzip the file and you will see an MHTML type document, open it with your browser and you will see all the steps explained as in a tutorial.

Windows 11: quick and easy guide to split the screen of our computer