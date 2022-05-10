Will Smith: how much did he charge for his leading role in I, robot | Movies | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

Right now, Will Smith could be going through one of his most difficult moments in acting after having hit Chris Rock with a slap at the 2022 Oscars ceremony. It is said that the American He is in therapy to overcome all that and that he has lost some projects after that violent attitude on world television.

MORE INFORMATION: Chris Rock’s first joke about being slapped by Will Smith

Although there is much speculation about his alleged job losses, the actor would not be affected much financially because, over the years, he has accumulated a considerable amount of money for his work, not only in movies, but also for his stage as a musician, mainly when I was very young.

Although Smith has several leading roles in well-known films, this time we are going to remember his stage in “I, robot” and how much money he put into his pockets for having worked there. If you are interested in knowing a little more about the fortune of this artist, do not hesitate to continue reading this note.

Will Smith punched Chris Rock in the face at the Oscars.

HOW MUCH MONEY DID WILL SMITH MAKE FOR HIS ROLE IN “I, ROBOT”?

The film that was released in 2004 and that dealt with robots within a futuristic society, was one of the main works of Will Smith that until now is remembered and broadcast on some television channels. As expected for those times, the film was a success and obtained a large collection of money.

One of the pillars for this film to obtain the desired results was the protagonist of this article, who before filming reached an agreement with the producer to receive a total of $28 millionaccording to information published by the Celebrity Net Worth portal.

In this way, it is confirmed that the actor is one of the best paid in Hollywood for a long time and, surely, his prize of The academy as best actor for the movie “King Richard” was going to cause his career to continue growing, but his actions at the ceremony have caused everything to be on standby and everything is an uncertainty.

Will Smith in a scene from the movie “I, Robot” (Photo: 20th Century Fox)

HOW MUCH IS WILL SMITH’S FORTUNE?

According to the same portal already mentioned above, Will Smith has a fortune of more than 350 million dollars, which has been obtained from all his work done throughout all his years, since he was just a young man.

It is worth noting that his income is not only taken into account for his roles in movies, his stage in music is also considered and what he generates through social networks, platforms in which he has millions of followers and that are very attractive for any company that wants to promote a brand.