Why did Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez stop being friends?

Some time ago, Demi lovato made some confessions about his past friendships forged on the Disney Channel. One of the revelations that most caught the attention of the fans is that the American singer no longer keeps in touch with the Hermanos Jonas either Selena Gomezeven though he grew up with them and they shared many moments together.

“When you grow up with someone, you’re always going to have love for them,” the ‘Cool for the summer’ singer said of her former friendship with Selena Gomez. Demi lovato She is grateful for her time at Disney, but made it clear that the friendships she made during that stage are no longer her close circle.

Demi lovato Y Selena Gomez they had a close bond, but now it’s null. According to international media, after the return of the “Sober” singer at the 2020 Grammy Awards, both artists had an argument due to an Instagram post by Gomez applauding her return because they had lost contact.

“When you grow up with someone, you will always feel love for that person. But I’m not friends with her so (her Instagram post) felt…” she commented. Demi lovato. “I will always have love for her and wish you all nothing but the best.”

According to Us Weekly, the discussion between the two stars was born due to the personal struggles that both have faced in recent years. “Demi felt that Selena was not always there for her and that the friendship was not reciprocal,” a source told the outlet.

Finally, Demi lovato revealed that he still has some communication with Miley Cyrus. “Talk to her. She’s amazing and I love her to death and always will. But I think she’s the only one from that time that I still keep in touch with,” she noted.

