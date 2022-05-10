WhatsApp is one of the platforms instant messaging used every day by millions of people to stay in touch, whether through messages, photos, videos, voice memos, video callsetc.

This platform has many features and tools, plus it is constantly being updated to add new ones. One of them is to be able to forward the same message in several chats, but the other person will know it because the word ‘forwarded’.

WhatsApp, how to send messages without the word ‘forwarded’. Photo: Reform



How to send messages without the legend ‘forwarded’

The first thing you should know is that messages that are forwarded several times appear with the word “Forwarded” or “Forwarded many times”, but this time, we tell you how to make that legend not appear.

The trick is to use the share option instead of forwarding a message, with that option, you will get the message to not appear as forwarded. To send a message in this way you must:

Long press on the message you want to forward

Click on the three dots and select share.

Select WhatsApp from the sharing options.

Find the contact you want to send the message to.

Edit the description and send the message.

Generally, users have the habit when sharing a message, to hold it down and select the forward option. Although it is the most effective option, the problem is that it will appear as forwarded.

Ready, now you can send a text as many times as you want without the other person knowing that you sent it several times by applying this simple trick, which you can share with whoever you want.

