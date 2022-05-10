Up for auction more than 1,400 iconic Hollywood pieces | USA

It won’t be the Marilyn Monroe dress that Kim Kardashian wore to the Met Gala, but various outfits the actress wore in the movies. “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” (“Gentlemen Prefer Blondes”) and “There’s No Business Like Show Business” (“The world of fantasy”) will be auctioned soon along with 1,400 other pieces of Hollywood history.

For three days in July, Turner Classic Movies and Julien’s Auctions to Team Up to Auction Items Like Captain America’s Shield from “Captain America: The First Avenger” (“The First Avenger”), a set of Givenchy two-piece worn by Audrey Hepburn in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” (“luxury doll”) and Jules Winnfield’s wallet from “Pulp Fiction” (“Violent times”), the organizations said Tuesday.

One of six original “Star Wars” Sandtrooper helmets (“Star Wars”) is among the items up for auction. The helmet was worn during filming in Tunisia and later restored by Star Wars expert Gino Sabatino. A variety of props used in the Harry Potter films, such as Draco Malfoy’s “Nimbus 2001” broomstick and Voldemort’s Elder Wandare also on sale just like the hammer used by Chris Hemsworth in “Thor: The Dark World” (“Thor, a dark world”).

There will be special collections from the estates of James Garner, Robert Stack and Doris Day, as well as annotated scripts from legendary editor Anne V. Coates, including a never-before-seen look at her Oscar-winning decision-making for “Lawrence of Arabia.” ” (“Lawrence of Arabia”) by David Lean. Coates’ articles include her scripts for “The Elephant Man” and “Out of Sight.”

“Our fans crave a tangible connection to their passion and now they can fulfill that desire with these iconic costumes and one-of-a-kind memorabilia from the movies we air on TCM,” said TCM General Manager Pola Changnon.

One of the larger lots is a yacht once owned by JP Getty and used in exterior scenes for the movie “Pal Joey.” (“His two darlings”), starring Frank Sinatra, Rita Hayworth and Kim Novak. There are also jewelry options by Joseff of Hollywood that were worn by Monroe, Hayworth, Judy Garland, Olivia de Havilland and Barbara Stanwyck.

“Today marks an exciting milestone for Julien’s Auctions as our new collaboration with TCM will take our world-class collection of landmark Hollywood artifacts and our premium auctions to new heights and build our reputation as the leading auction house for stars,” said Martin Nolan, CEO of Julien’s Auctions.

The auction will be July 15-17 at Julien’s Actions in Beverly Hills and online at https://juliensauctions.com.