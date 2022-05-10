Tom Felton got some helpful advice from his “father” Jason Isaacs during the making of Harry Potter

Although it had some notable differences with respect to the books in its latest installments, the Harry Potter saga has been much loved by fans of JK Rowling’s work and that last 2021 marked 20 years since its first film was released in the United States. cinemas.

Thanks to these films, the leading trio made up of young actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint He became extremely famous and soon the kids were able to get their foot in the Hollywood industry, starring to a greater or lesser extent in a few films and television series.

But not only they became especially popular since, despite being one of the main antagonists and a very hated character, he also won the affection of the fans. Tom Feltonactor who played the despicable Draco Malfoy in fiction.

In a recent interview for The Guardian, Tom Felton recalled the helpful professional advice Jason Isaacs gave him, who played his sinister on-screen father, Lucius Malfoy. The two actors have become very close since Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, the film in which Isaacs’ character first appeared.

Among the many pieces of advice that his fictional father gave him, there is one in particular that he remembers with special affection, where Isaacs gave him confidence when Felton was beginning to suffer from what is known as “imposter syndrome”.

“He was incredibly supportive and graceful. It was a hugely important relationship for me. He never talked to me like a child and showed me the way. Jason was a driving force in getting rid of my impostor syndromeFelton commented.

“I thought all I did was stand around and look miserable for a long time. He told me to get out of it. That I was good, but could be so much better. To go and work on it. He told me to get in shape.” learn to do an American accent and get a good American agent,” he added.

And of course he followed her advice to the letter. After passing through the Harry Potter saga, Tom Felton has worked on numerous films and series, including The Flash, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Labyrinth, A United Kingdom, Origin or The Forgotten Battle, among many others.

Currently the Harry Potter film saga is available in the HBO Max catalog