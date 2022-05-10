Tom Cruise to premiere Top Gun: Maverick at the Cannes Film Festival

Cruise’s new movie has several delays in its release date but will finally arrive on May 27.

After having moved its release date almost more than Mission: Impossible 7, it seems that Top Gun: Maverick has finally found its place on the calendarAnd not only that, because the chosen date will also allow him to make his world debut in one of the most exclusive and well-regarded film festivals in the world.

Well, as Deadline has confirmed, Top Gun: Maverick will make its world premiere on May 18 during the celebration of the Cannes Film Festival. And not only that, because the screening of this film will be accompanied by a tribute to its protagonist, actor Tom Cruise, who will step on the red carpet again 30 years after doing it for the first time.

VIDEO New trailer for Top Gun: Maverick, the return of the 80s classic with Tom Cruise

“Tom Cruise will attend Cannes on May 18, 2022 for a special screening of the film Top Gun: Maverick, its premiere in France is scheduled for May 25, and in the United States on May 27. The Festival will also pay a special tribute to Tom Cruise for his entire career“, says the statement.

“Maverick, the hero of Top Gun will return to theaters around the world, while Tom Cruise will return to the Cannes Film Festival, where he has only attended once, on May 18, 1992 for the premiere of Ron Howard’s film, A Very Distant Horizon, which closed the 45th edition of the Festival. That same night, she presented the Palme d’Or to director Billie August for The Best Intentions.

Top Gun Maverick and the latest Tom Cruise folly that the Navy had to refuse

Exactly 30 years later, on May 18, 2022, the Cannes Film Festival will pay him an exceptional tribute for a lifetime of achievement. On that special day, Tom Cruise will be on stage for a conversation with journalist Didier Allouch and in the afternoon he will cross the stairs of the Palais des Festivals to premiere Top Gun: Maverick”.

The new Top Gun movie comes 36 years after the release of the first, but it will once again feature Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer in the lead roles of the film about daring fighter pilots.