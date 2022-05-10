This Cuban almost worked with Spielberg and will represent Spain in an international contest

From this Tuesday until Saturday, May 14, the Eurovision Song Contest will take place, the most important singing contest in Europe, where interpreters who come on behalf of the public television stations of that continent compete. It has been on the air since 1956 and is the longest running TV show in the world.

On behalf of Spain, Chanel Terrero, a 31-year-old woman who was born in Havana and has been in shows in Iberian territory for two decades, will participate. In her artistic career, musical works such as The Lion King, The Bodyguard Y Flashdance. She has also appeared in films like Brain drain (2009, Fernando González Molina) and the series Gym Tony, Red Eagle Y The secret of the old bridge.

Among her achievements there is one that, perhaps a priori, does not attract so much attention, but for her it meant a lot. She made it to the end of the casting call for the role of Anita, a character in the film West Side Story, an adaptation directed by the famous Steven Spielberg and received seven Oscar nominations this year, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress, an award that Ariana DeBose won for the role that Terrero did not play. “Doing auditions for Spielberg was amazing,” she recalled about that process.

Probably the greatest of his exploits so far is SloMo, a song that will take Turin to compete with representatives from other European countries. This theme, the singer’s first single, earned her the first prize in the Spanish final of the Benidorm Fest. In addition to musicality, her performance was one of the issues that most captivated the jury.

“I had to sing and dance at the same time, and the lyrics don’t rest, you can hardly breathe,” he said about that moment on stage. “SloMo It has come at the perfect time, because I have the youth to defend the choreography and the experience so that it doesn’t come too big for me”.

The dance routine was in charge of Kyle Hanagami, one of the most important in the world in this field, who has worked with artists such as Jennifer Lopez or Britney Spears. As a curious fact: he himself was the one who came into contact with Chanel to start collaborating together.

His comprehensive artistic training, which began when he was nine years old, contributed to his preparation for that moment. Ballet, contemporary dance, rhythmic gymnastics, singing, acting, tap dancing, theater, television… there doesn’t seem to be a branch of entertainment that escapes the Cuban-born.

He left the island when he was three years old. Her mother went to Barcelona in pursuit of love. Chanel spent her childhood in the town of Olesa de Montserrat. At the age of 16 he moved to Madrid and there, after passing several castings, he participated for more than a decade in musical theater plays and in several of them he appeared as the protagonist.

Due to his way of performing on stage, Terrero was part of the dance corps that accompanied the Colombian Shakira at the 2010 MTV Europe Music Awards.

The Cuban, apparently with a low profile, has been accumulating successes and, in some cases, controversy. The selection of her as representative of Spain for the upcoming edition of Eurovision was debated even in Congress, due to alleged irregularities. Likewise, she has been the subject of criticism, attacks and discrimination, especially by haters in social networks.

For now, it only remains to wait for the next few days to see if the Caribbean woman can bring to her host country the victory that has not been achieved since 1969.



