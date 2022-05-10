The Terminal List will show us a Chris Pratt who runs away from jokes and superheroes in an electric thriller

Amazon Prime Video has just unveiled the first images of its long-awaited new series based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr. ‘The Terminal List’ will premiere on 1st of July and follow to james reece (Chris Pratt) after his entire Marine platoon is ambushed in a high-risk operation. Reece returns home to her family with conflicting memories and questions about her guilt. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves as well.





The plot of this fiction could not be more at the opposite end of the works that Pratt has done so far. Comedy (‘Parks and Recreation‘), Superheros (‘Guardians of the Galaxy‘), action (‘Jurassic World‘)… this was the playground of the American actor who left the cinema to return again to the series with this thriller in which we are looking forward to seeing how it unfolds..





In addition to Pratt, they complete the cast Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo or Patrick Schwarzenegger among others. Behind the scenes and as one of the executive producers of the project is Jack Carr himself, the writer of the novel, who has been concerned that the adaptation does not betray the spirit of his novel. We remind you that it opens on July 1.



