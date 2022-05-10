The Northman and other unmissable films about Vikings and Norse mythology

Viking culture has been present for decades in the world of entertainment, be it with books, movies, comics and television series. However, in recent years, the realization of projects involving these historical figures have been more frequent, especially in streaming web series such as Vikings, Vikings: Vallhala and The Last Kingdom.

Although in the cinema they have been interpreted with stereotypes, not necessarily true, with stories that are sometimes exciting and other times bleak, it has always been interesting. Now, the arrival at the cinema of The Northman, the work of director Robert Eggers, has changed the landscape, as it has won over critics and the public. Considered, so far, as the best film of 2022.

With fantasy tones, children’s animations, raw versions for 18+, and even superheroes, Vikings fans can find several must-see movies on various streaming platforms.

The Northmen (2022)

Prince Amleth is close to becoming a man, but his uncle brutally murders his father and kidnaps the boy’s mother. Two decades later, Ambleth is a Viking on a mission to save his mother.

Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, Anya Taylor-Joy, Bjork, Bill Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman and Willem Dafoe.

Directed by Robert Eggers

Action/Adventure ‧ Duration 2h 17m

Available in theaters

Pathfinders (2007)

A Viking boy, the only survivor of a shipwreck, is adopted by Native Americans, but when another Viking group invades them years later, the young man fights to defend his new people.

Starring: Karl Urban, Moon Bloodgood, Russel Means, Clancy Brown, Jay Tavare, Ralf Moeller

Directed by Marcus Nispel

Adventure/Action ‧ Duration: 1h 39m

Available in Star+

Birkebeinerne (The Last King) (2016)

In the year 1206 Norway has been devastated by a civil war. As the king dies, his bastard child is born. Half the kingdom wants to kill the baby, but two warriors will defend him to the death. Changing forever the history of the country.

They act: Jakob Oftebro, Kristofer Hivju, Torkel Dommersnes Soldal.

Directed by Nils Gaup

Action/Drama ‧ Duration: 1h 39m

Available on Amazon Prime Video

Beowulf (2007)

In order to free the kingdom of Hrothgar, the mighty warrior Beowulf slays the demon Grendel, incurring the wrath of his monstrous yet seductive mother. As Beowulf sets out to kill her, he will have a hard time not succumbing to her charms.

Starring: Angelina Jolie, Ray Winstone, Anthony Hopkins, Crispin Glover

2007 ‧ Fantasy/Adventure ‧ Duration: 1h 55m

Available on HBO MAX

Valhalla Rising (2009)

In the 10th century, One-Eye, an enigmatic enslaved warrior with superhuman strength, kills his master and manages to escape with the help of a child he brings with him. After joining a Viking ship, they embark on a journey that takes them to an unknown land, where pain and blood reign.

Adventure/Action ‧ Duration 1h 30m

Available on Blu-Ray and DVD

Thor tetralogy (2011-2017)

After unleashing an ancient war, Thor is banished to Earth by his father to live among men and thus discover the true sense of humility. Without his powers, Thor must face the darkest forces that his greatest enemy sends him from Asgard.

The Thor tetralogy is made up of four films: Thor (2011), Thor: The Dark World (2013), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).

Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Hopkins.

Kenneth Branagh directed the first film, Alan Taylor the second, and Taika Waititi the third and fourth.

Action/Fantasy

Available on DisneyPlus

How to Train Your Dragon Trilogy (2010-2019)

Hiccup, a teenage Viking, begins dragon training classes and finally sees his chance to prove he’s capable of becoming a warrior when he befriends an injured dragon.

In addition, the franchise includes five short films, as well as three television series.

Children/Adventure Duration 1h 38m

Available on Netflix