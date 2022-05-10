The NBA that was “executioner” of Argentina and will act on Netflix with Adam Sandler

The man from Madrid knew how to be world champion against Argentina in China 2019 and now he will combine his role as a player in Utah Jazz with that of the protagonist of the next film by Adam Sandler.





Since Michael Jordan decided to make the jump to the big screen with the help of spacejammany have been the incursions of the stars of the NBA at the cinema. This time the Spanish Juancho Hernangomez will be the last to strike at what will be “hustle” (“Claw”, in Spanish), the brand new Netflix production that will feature the actor Adam Sandler as the protagonist and with the production of the superstar of Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James. However, Who is the 2.06m from Madrid who beat Argentina in the final of the 2019 World Cup in China who will now become a Hollywood star?

Who is Juancho Hernangómez, the NBA star who will star in the new Netflix movie with Adam Sandler

A native of Madrid, Spain, the 2.06 meter tall power forward Juancho Hernangomez is a Spanish basketball star. In 2016 and at the age of 21, she Denver Nuggets of the NBA They decided to bet on the young player who at that time was playing in Movistar Students of the ACB League and they selected him with the 15th draft pick. Thus, Hernangómez joined his brother, Willy, who that same year signed his first contract with the New York Knicks, a franchise that in 2015 acquired its rights from the Philadelphia 76erswho had chosen him in the Draft in the second round.

throughout his 297 official games with the NBAJuancho wore the shirts of five franchises: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz, team in which he currently plays. However, he never managed to find the same success in that league that he had with the Spanish national team, a team with which won the world championship at the 2019 World Cup in Chinawhen the European team beat the Argentine National Team by 95 to 75. Unfortunately, by decision of the Timberwolves, missed the 2020 Tokyo Olympicsa contest in which Spain fell to USA in the quarterfinals.

Juancho Hernangómez will star in “Hustle”, the new Netflix movie produced by LeBron James with Adam Sandler

However, How does an NBA player get to star in a Netflix super production? In 2014, the streaming giant signed a contract with the production company Happy Madisonowned by comedian Adam Sandler. Under this agreement, the actor has already launched several exclusive films for the platform, with total creative freedom. In the framework of this contract, in addition, Sandler teamed up with LeBron James and the two crafted “Hustle” (“Claw” in Spanish), a film about an NBA scout trying to lead the US league to a Spanish diamond in the rough. The leading role of Hernangómez will focus on this last figure.

During a post-match contact with the North American press, the Spaniard confessed that he did not really want to act: “My dream was always to be a basketball player; basketball is my love. I never wanted to be an actor, the idea never crossed my mind. They asked me for several months and I told my agent that I did not want to do it“.

However, the insistence of the producer, coupled with the impossibility of playing as a result of the isolation due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States, ended up modifying his opinion: “I was at home in Charlotte with my brother and sister, very bored. We were so bored that I did it more so my family can do something“.

Shortly after, after a virtual casting via Zoom, the man from Madrid got the role and filmed his first film: “It was amazing, so much fun. A once in a lifetime experience and I am so glad I did. You will see it in June, it was very funny“, declared the Spaniard before the North American press when he was consulted about his leading role in the film.

The trailer for “Hustle” (“Claw”), the new Netflix movie produced by LeBron James with Adam Sandler and Juancho Hernangómez





Don’t miss a thing Get the latest NBA news and more!





It may interest you



