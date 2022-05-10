The consequences of lupus on Selena Gomez’s health

Seven years have passed since the well-known singer Selena Gomez revealed to the world that he had lupus. Two years later, already in 2017, she disappeared from the networks for a few weeks to face a kidney transplant. Today she is one of the faces of the fight against this disease.

Like every May 10, people who suffer from this chronic disease that affects the immune system meet to raise awareness and make visible the suffering of those who suffer from it. This year the motto is: “Let’s make lupus visible”.

Although it is a difficult disease to diagnose, the Lupus Foundation of America estimates that they suffer from it around 5 million people around the world. This can affect anyone, since its effects can appear between the ages of 15 and 45. However, according to the foundation, it is a disease that is more present in women than in men, since 9 out of 10 adults who suffer from it are women.

Symptoms vary from person to person and triggers include stress, excessive heat, infections, and even medication such as penicillin. Some research suggests that pregnancy and childbirth can also cause the disease to flare.

Selena Gomez’s fight

To the formerly known as Disney girl lupus has never slowed her down and has taken advantage of its pull in some television programs to echo it. Thus, two years ago she commented on her own cooking show at home ‘Selena + Chef’ on HBO Max that one of the most obvious consequences of the disease was the loss of physical strength.

Whenever he can, he emphasizes that it is a very difficult disease to diagnose and that sometimes its symptoms can be camouflaged with those of other pathologies. This is why he believes it is very important to make lupus visible so that those who suffer from it can Learn to identify the symptoms and go to the doctor on time.

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that progressively deteriorates the body’s tissues and organs and, in the worst cases, can cause death. One of the triggers of this disease is stress and a year before Selena underwent a kidney transplant had to cancel a world tour thus.

The singer has confessed on several occasions that she needs to take a break from time to time and get away from social networks to deal with her stress. and anxiety. Another of the effects that most influence him in his day-to-day life is that he loses strength in his hands and sometimes he needs help with everyday things like squeezing a lemon.

Other celebrities living with the disease

Although Selena Gomez is the most recognizable face of the disease, there are many celebrities who suffer from it. Some of the The most common symptoms are fatigue, fever, joint pain, skin lesions and chest pain, among others.

In 2010, a medical examination determined that Lady Gaga was on the verge of suffering from the disease, but so far he has not suffered from his symptoms. Despite this, he has to follow a series of very strict measures to prevent them from appearing. The same year, R&B singer Toni Braxton also confessed that she suffered from the disease and that she had to undergo various treatments to control it.

Kim Kardashian was diagnosed with the disease three years ago. On some occasion she had confessed that he suffered from joint pain, tiredness and headaches. On the other hand, Paula Abdul, well-known original jury of ‘American Idol’, has seen her career affected on several occasions by health problems caused by lupus.

Today, there are many celebrities who take the opportunity to raise awareness about this disease and raise funds in search of a cure.

