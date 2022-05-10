Taika Waititi anticipated that Thor: Love and Thunder will be “a movie about love, with superheroes and outer space”

If they believed that the title of Thor: Love and Thunder I wouldn’t say much about the film and it would simply be a flashy name for the next story of the god of thunder, Taika Waititi wants them to be clear that neither love nor thunder will be missing when the next Marvel Studios film is presented in theaters from July .

While there is only one trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, Waititi has begun talking to the press about the proposal for the next Son of Odin movie. And, after postulating that Gorr (Christian Bale) could establish himself as one of the best villains in the MCU, now the director anticipated what the tone of this adventure framed after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

According to Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder will be “a movie about love, with superheroes and outer space”.

“I wanted to embrace this thing that I always kind of despised, and explore this idea of ​​love, and show characters that do believe in love.” the director explained to Empire. “On paper I’m a little embarrassed, but there’s a way to do it with great characters making a great movie, and also have something that no fan wants in a superhero movie, which is people talking about love, and characters kissing.” .

But don’t expect the romance factor to come only from the story of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) because Waititi promises that it will be something that will encompass the entire plot. “I think most people will assume that the love story is between Chris and Natalie. I can’t promise that what people think will happen in this movie will happen.”, sentenced the director.

In that sense, while there are already theories about how Waititi could materialize that idea, in a parallel conversation with EW the filmmaker clarified that the romantic tone will not make this film lighter than Thor: Ragnarök and on the contrary, in the context of the story of a Thor who is deciphering what he wants to do with his life, love and thunder will take care of big questions.

“Ragnarok felt a bit like a party. It was quite festive. This one is still funny and has moments of over the top, but thematically, it’s about something a little deeper than the last movie.. It’s not a serious movie, and it’s not a drama, but we deal with ideas that I think a lot of humans deal with: universal themes about love and loss and our place in the world.” the filmmaker advanced. “Everybody asks this question in the film: ‘What is your purpose? What is the reason you are a hero?’ and ‘What do you do when you have these powers?’”

“It’s really like a midlife crisis movie. That’s the question we ask everyone: ‘Are we doing the right thing and are we doing all we can in the world?’ I think right now, while the world is still recovering from this pandemic, it’s a good question to ask. It’s like, well, are we doing enough to take care of each other and to take care of ourselves?” he added.

While as part of that production we will finally see Jane as Mighty Thor, in love and thunder It will also show the challenges that Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) will have to face in dealing with all the administrative aspects in her capacity as King of New Asgard. All the while on the new character side we’ll see Gorr as the big villain and Russell Crowe will also appear as Zeus in what Waititi describes as “a way you’ve never seen Russell before.”

the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder It is scheduled for next July.