‘Pulled from her arms’, a true story about immigrant mothers

Mexico City.– lifetime reflects on mothers who have lost their children with a timely film for this May 10, “Snatched from her arms”a story based on real events, about a mother and her daughter, immigrants, who try to reunite after being separated.

“Snatched from her arms” follow Cindy Madrid (Fátima Molina) and her six-year-old daughter, Jimena, who fled violence in El Salvador seeking safety in the United States. But they only found that they would be separated at the border as part of the US administration’s zero-tolerance policy.

“Talking about a true story and knowing that it can reach a lot of people and that, although we are actors and a large part of our job is to entertain, it is also to achieve empathy and a social conscience, it seems very important to me. This plot has just that. As a Mexican and Latina, it was essential to play a role like this.”

Fatima Molina shared during a virtual event on the channel.

The cast of “Pulled Out of Their Arms” is led by former Devious Maids star Judy Reyes, who is joined by Gloria Reuben (Mr. Robot, ER). Reyes plays Thelma Garcia, a Texas immigration attorney who works tirelessly to reunite the couple, while Reuben plays the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, ProPublica reporter, Ginger Thompsonwho broke this story.

Judy Reyes expressed that:

“When the script came to me, it impacted me as a mother, Latina, woman, actress and as a person who has followed the story for many years, about the separation of parents and their children. When I read the script I was moved and I cried a little, I snatched the opportunity to play the role of Thelma García, the immigrant lawyer, who has dedicated her life to helping”.

Held in detention centers in different states, Cindy and Jimena endured inhumane living conditions and inadequate medical care, but that was nothing compared to the emotional cost of being apart. Her story would gain national attention when a whistleblower leaked a heartbreaking audiotape of six-year-old Jimena crying for her mother.

“It is such a palpable issue that, as a mother, Latina and daughter, it is not possible to feel far from the subject and to instill a little change, through dramatization, has been a great achievement, I feel very proud. Working on the chemistry that Fatima and Camila have, who really seem like mother and daughter, the devotion that a person like Thelma has had is palpable, I spoke with her several times.

A “Snatched from her arms”in addition to Judy Reyes and Gloria Reuben, they add important Mexican actresses in key roles, such as Fátima Molina, the girl Camila Núñez, as well as the well-known Lisa Owen, Vicky Araico and to proudly continue the tradition of the profession and pay tribute to his deceased dad participate fiona pigeondaughter of Eduardo Palomo.

“I believe that cinema is a reflection and always will be of the world in which we live through time, being able to tell history, establish this moment that we have been going through, the social problem that we are going through, have a plot that are real events, I think it is extremely important and fortunate for people to be able to see it, raise awareness and enjoy it, it was what caught my attention the most”.

Thus ended Fátima Molina, who is originally from Ensenada, Baja California, and saw many of its inhabitants leave for the United States.

About Cindy Madrid and Alison Jimena Valencia



The spate of media attention sparked by Ginger’s story alerted the nation to the cruelties being committed against undocumented immigrant families at the border. On December 26, 2018, on ProPublica, Thompson recounted the drama of six-year-old Alison Jimena Valencia from El Salvador and her mother, Cindy Madrid.

Ginger detailed that mother and daughter had crossed the border in early June. Madrid asked for asylum and said that members of street gangs from her country had threatened to kill her and her daughter. Border Patrol agents almost immediately separated the mother and daughter at a Customs and Border Protection holding facility in Texas.

ripped from her arms airs today at 10 p.m. on Lifetime.

npq

