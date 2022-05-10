Nicky Jam will start his tour in Europe in May and will reside in a club in Ibiza | Music | Entertainment

The singer Nicky Jam will begin in Paris on May 13 a tour of Spain and other European countries, which will include summer festivals and a residency at the Hï Ibiza club, reported this Tuesday its representative office in Miami (USA).

The tour marks his return to the European continent after the covid-19 pandemic, which forced him to postpone his planned concerts in 2020 and 2021, and on this return the reggaeton player has promised his “best version” in the scenarios in which he plans to perform.

“Fans in Europe have been wonderful to me throughout my entire career, with sold-out tours and concerts going back to 1998. Let’s make this another epic tour!” The singer born in Massachusetts (United States), of a Puerto Rican father and a Dominican mother, said in a statement.

throughout the summer, Nicky Jam will offer presentations in Spanish cities such as Alicante, Barcelona, ​​Santander, Cadiz and Marbella, among others, as well as in Rome (Italy), Rotterdam (Netherlands), Brussels (Belgium) and the German Cologne and Nuremberg.

The European route of the interpreter of The lover It will also include a “residence” at the Hï Ibiza club in Spain, where he will perform on at least four dates during the months of July and August.

Nicky Jam will arrive in Europe hand in hand with his infinity tour 2022with which he has just toured the main cities of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

Considered one of the pioneers of reggaeton, the interpreter released his latest studio album last year, infinityalthough his projects extend beyond the musical sphere and this year he has opened a pastry shop in Miami, La Industria Bakery & Café, and plans to open another in Colombia.

Pending the release of a film with Kevin Hart, it also has its own documentary, The winner (Netflix), and has his own talk show The Rockstar Showwhich is now in its second season.

In a recent interview with E.faith stated that after his projects as an actor, which includes a participation in the 2020 sequel to the film bad boys beside Will Smith Y MartinLawrence, would like to get behind the scenes

“I would like to direct a drama, whether real or fictional, I like action and comedy, but I like the world of drama much more”he pointed out, and then confessed that “set to dream” he would like to direct Benicio del Toro, Daniel Day-Lewis or Denzel Washington. (I)