Mothers are the axis of superheroes

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has doubled down on its inclusion and at the same time justifiably does so in the comic from which the bases for each of its movies and miniseries are drawn.

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, said during the press conference to present Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, already in theaters, something very true: “it is important, as we always say, that these films present the world as it is. It’s outside the windows, as you usually show it in the comics.”

He said this to defend Xochitl Gomez, who plays America Chavez, from homophobic attacks on her character who identifies as a lesbian, but it also applies to the good representation of the mother as a heroic figure and breadwinner of a family.

And they started from WandaVision, six dramatic chapters where Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) creates an alternate reality within the real world, in Westview, in order to raise a family with Vision, whom she revives after her sacrifice in the Infinity Saga. Wiccan (Julian Hilliard) and Speed ​​(Jett Klyne) are the children she always dreamed of.

For her, her only happiness is being a mother, and when they interfered with her motherhood, she defended herself as best she could, with the Book of the Damned.

Doctor Strange 2 extends this concept to the point of freeing Wanda from the control of the so-called Darkhold by seeing how the children she created exist in other dimensions and live happily alongside the loving, warm, kind, kind and, most importantly, Wanda. , an Avenger who only seeks the common and individual good.

It will sound trite, but within all the darkness brought together by Sam Raimi, the light at the end of the tunnel and that resolves the conflict is Wanda’s love for her children. The real secret weapon against the cursed book.

Returning to America Chavez, she was raised in Parallel Utopia by two scientific and biologist mothers, Amalia and Elena, who got lost in another dimension in order to prevent their world from being absorbed by black holes. A biography written by Marvel for a decade with the intention of normalizing same-sex families, and did so with the help of writers like Gabby Rivera and Kalinda Vazquez.

Although he did not have the reception, but tried to unravel the conflict through the mother figure, it was Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, by Zack Snyder, through the controversial phrase of the Man of Steel (Henry Cavill), “save Martha!”, just when the bat (Ben Affleck) had already kicked his ass.

Both characters move on the same axis. They act for familiar situations: Bruce for revenge, Clark, in defense. And both mothers are named Martha. “And in the end he is the driver of the movie and I understood it that way (influenced by his stories),” Snyder explained.

Amber Heard, if they keep her in Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom after the scandalous trial against Johnny Depp, will also represent Mera’s maternal side, as it is speculated that James Wan included Aquababy, her son and Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa). Not forgetting that Nicole Kidman will return as Atlanna, Aquaman’s mother, also moved by the relationship between her mother, an Atlantean, and her father, a human.

Lastly, The Flash (Ezra Miller) is obsessed with going back in time to prevent his mother’s murder.

OTHER HEROIC MOMS