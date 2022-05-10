Michael Waldron, screenwriter of the film, spoke about the supposed cameo of Tom Cruise in the tape

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” It is one of the most anticipated movies by fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universewho in 2021 have seen their hope come to fruition, after the successful premiere of films like “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, “Eternals” and “Shang-Chi”.

A few months ago and as he commented Kevin Feigthe sequel to “Doctor Strange” It will be one of the first incursions of Marvel to horror movies, in addition to the fact that the film will be directly related to “Wanda Vision”the series of Marvel Studios which premiered last January 15, 2021.

The expectation for the film increased after the ‘superbowl’ after the trailer released in this sporting event. And it is that to the surprise of the fans, the ‘Professor X’ of classic movies “X Men”interpreted by Patrick Stewart. has a brief appearance, in addition to zombie versions of Doctor Strange and Wandawho is revealed to be the villain of the story.

Check HERE the best movie premieres in your city

In the case of Colombia, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is projecting in strings like Cine Colombia, Cinemark, Cinépolis, Procinal and Royal Filmsfrom this May 5th. To consult the cinema billboard and the functions in which it is projected “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” in your city you can CLICK HERE.

Now, almost a week after its release, the film’s screenwriter, michael waldrontalked about the supposed cameo that he would have Tom Cruise playing the character known as ‘Superior Iron Man’. Nevertheless, Waldron He was in charge of disproving all those theories: “Yes, that was totally made up. I mean, there’s no Tom Cruise cut material. But I love Tom Cruise, and at one point I said to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige something like, ‘Could we get Tom Cruise’s Iron Man?’ I remember reading about it in Ain’t Cool News a long time ago, that Tom Cruise was going to be Iron Man.”

The synopsis of this new production of Marvel Studios indicates that: “In Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to face off against a mysterious new adversary.”

It should be remembered that in the distribution of this new film of “Doctor Strange” were confirmed benedict cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Wong.