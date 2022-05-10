May 10 postcards for a Happy Mother’s Day 2022

With gifts, serenades, flowers, family meals, details, there are many ways to celebrate moms. We share these postcards from May 10 phrases nice and short to share on Mother’s Day.

I am not afraid to die because I have already been to heaven, it is that warm place where I can rest my head; my mother’s shoulder. Your smile makes me smile. Your laugh is contagious. Your heart is pure and true. Above all I love that you are my mother. Mother, your love is truly blind, because you began to love me before seeing what I was like. A mother is the best friend we have… Washington Irving A mother’s love for her child is like nothing else in the world. She knows no law, she has no pity, she defies all things and mercilessly crushes everything that stands in her way. Christie Agatha Mother’s love is peace. It does not need to be acquired, it does not need to be earned. Erich Fromm A mother who radiates self-love and self-acceptance of reality immunizes her daughter against low self-esteem. Naomi Wolf My mother was the most beautiful woman I have ever seen. Everything I owe my mother. I attribute all my success in life to the moral, intellectual, and physical education I received from her. George Washington When you are a mother, you are never alone in your thoughts. A mother always has to think twice, once for her and once for her child. sophia loren All that I am and hope to be, I owe to my mother’s angelic request. Abraham Lincoln Nature has better prepared women to be mothers and wives than men to be fathers and husbands. Men have to improvise. T.Reik You are evidence of your mother’s strength, especially if despite being a hopeless rebel your mother has always maintained her sanity. Criss Jamie When you want to feel love, think of your mother and your heart will fill with it. It is not my duty as a mother to give you what you ask for, but to show you what you need and help you get those things for yourself. Of all the gifts that life has to give, a good mother is the greatest of all. Stop looking for someone who loves you forever and doesn’t abandon you. You already have it; she is your mother. The heart of a mother is the only capital of feeling that never breaks, and on which you can count always and at all times with total security. Montegazza A mother’s arms are made of tenderness and children sleep soundly in them. victor hugo I like when my mother makes me laugh. And I like it better when I make her laugh. adriana trigiani Unconditional love is not a myth: you can observe it every day in mothers. Never in life will you find better, deeper, more selfless or true tenderness than your mother’s. Honore de Balzac I realized when he looked at his mother, he was looking for the purest love that will never exist. mitch albom A mother’s love is the fuel that allows a normal human to do the impossible. Marion C Garretty A mother’s heart is a deep abyss at the bottom of which you will always find forgiveness. Honore de Balzac The moment a child is born is the moment a mother is born. It never existed before. The woman existed, but the mother never. Rajneesh

Below we share some images to share and wish a Happy Mother’s Day this May 10, 2022. To see them in a larger size, click on each image.

Behind all the stories there is always the story of a mother. Because it is in her story that yours begins. mitch albom I wonder, what is the use of having such a luxurious house, if there is no mother there? Spencer W Kimball God knows that a mother needs strength, courage, tolerance, flexibility, patience, steadfastness, and just about every other outstanding aspect of the human soul to always be there. Phyllis McGinley Throughout my life, my mother has been the person I have always looked up to. Mike Krzyzewski My mom had a lot of trouble with me, but I think she enjoyed it. Mark Twain The only love I truly believe in is the love of a mother for her children. karl lagerfeld Being a full-time mother is one of the highest paying jobs as the salary is pure love. Mildred B Vermont Motherhood has an incredible humanistic effect, everything is reduced to the most essential. meryl streep Motherhood is the greatest thing, and also the most difficult. Once you are a mother, you will always be a mother. It’s like riding a bike, you never forget. Taraji P. Henson A mother is someone who can do everyone’s work, but whose work no one can do. Mothers not only guide us to practice, they guide us to greatness. Steve Rushin When you are a mother, you are never alone in your thoughts. A mother always thinks twice, once for herself and once for her child. sophia loren Regardless of whether you are famous or not, you will never have a bigger fan than your mother. Linda Poindexter A mother’s strength is greater than the laws of nature. Barbara Kingsolver. Every day I am a little more like my mother. And I couldn’t be more proud. Life doesn’t come with a manual, it comes with a mother. There are many wonders in the universe; but the masterpiece of creation is the heart of a mother. berset Growing up means nothing to a mother. A child is a child. They get bigger, older, but for them they are still their children. Tony Morrison A mother is someone you ask for help when you get into trouble. Emily Dickinson Mothers value our existence more than our achievements. I realized that when you look at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know. mitch albom A mother always forgives; she has come into the world for this. Alexandre Dumas For the man who had a good mother, all women are sacred. J. P. Richter Mothers, in your hands you have the salvation of the world. Leo Tolstoy

History

The origin of the celebration Mother’s Day in Mexico it has several versions.

The most common version states that celebrating mothers on May 10 it was idea of Joseph Vasconcelosthen Secretary of Public Education, and the journalist Rafael Alducín.

In 1922, Vasconcelos proposed to dedicate a special day for the celebration of Mexican mothers. This initiative was supported by the Red Cross, the Catholic Church and other institutions.

another version about Why is Mother’s Day celebrated? in Mexico points out that this celebration arose in reaction to a feminist movement that began to gain momentum in Yucatan, during the government of Philip Carrillo Puerto.

In the seventeenth century, in England, the “Sunday to serve the mother” was instituted; With the intention that everyone would visit their mothers, they were given the day off with their respective pay. In 1905 this celebration came to the United States and years later to Mexico.

We share you in several beautiful images with phrases, reflections, dedications and messages for May 10.