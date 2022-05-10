MAIN INFORMATION LIST 11:30 AM

The World Today: Top Stories from The Associated Press

Tuesday, May 10, 2022

FRONT PAGE

EUR-GEN UKRAINE-WAR

ZAPORIJIA, Ukraine – Russian forces attack the vital port of Odessa in an apparent attempt to cut off supply routes and arms deliveries. At the other end of the southern coast, Russian troops batter a steel plant where Ukrainian fighters are preventing Moscow from taking full control of another major port. By Elena Becatoros and Jon Gambrell. 940 words. AP Photo. SEND,

With:

-UKRAINE-WAR-LATEST: The most recent events related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

AMN-GEN SUMMIT OF THE AMERICAS

MEXICO CITY – Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador hardens his stance in the face of the United States’ decision to exclude Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the Summit of the Americas and affirms that he is considering not attending the meeting if no one is invited. all the countries. By Fabiola Sanchez. 470 words. AP Photo. AP Video. SEND.

EUR-GEN GREAT BRITAIN-PARLIAMENT-QUEEN

LONDON – The long reign of Elizabeth II enters new territory when for the first time the monarch delegates the formal opening of Parliament to her son and heir, Prince Charles. By Danica Kirka 340 words. AP Photo. SEND.

ONLY IN AP

REP-GEN CORONAVIRUS-AFRICA-WIDOWS

UMUIDA, Nigeria – COVID-19 kills more men than women in Africa, causing great hardship for women in a continent where polygamy is rife. Often, the death of a man generates several widows who are marginalized by the husband’s family and are left to fend for themselves. By Krista Larson and Chinedu Asadu. 1,130 words. AP Photo. SEND.

LATIN AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN

CAR-GEN CUBA-HOTEL EXPLOSION

HAVANA – The work of removing rubble and eventually recovering more victims of a fatal explosion in a luxury hotel that left at least 40 dead continues; while it is being evaluated what will be done with the century-old affected buildings. 234 words. AP Photo. AP Video. SEND. Publishers: will be expanded.

AMN-GEN USA-HONDURAS FORMER PRESIDENT

NEW YORK – Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández pleads not guilty to drug and arms trafficking charges in a New York court. By Claudia Torrens. 648 words. AP Photo. SEND.

AMN-GEN MEXICO-JOURNALISTS MURDERED

COSOLEACAQUE, Mexico – Authorities are investigating the murder of two female journalists shot in a vehicle outside a store, bringing to 11 media workers killed this year in Mexico. AP Photo. AP Video.

UNITED STATES

REP-GEN LAS VEGAS-HUMAN REMAINS

LAS VEGAS – Legends about the underworld are the order of the day in Las Vegas after the appearance of human remains for the second time in a week. By Ken Ritter. 900 words. AP Photo.

AMN-GEN FLORIDA-DON’T SAY GAY

LONGWOOD, Fla. – Hundreds of students at a Florida high school won’t receive their yearbooks until photos of students with rainbow flags and a “love is love” sign are covered up in a protest against the state’s “don’t say gay” law. ”. 320 words. AP Photo. SEND.

WORLD

ASI-POL PHILIPPINES-NEW GOVERNMENT

MANILA – The son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos and the daughter of outgoing president Rodrigo Duterte are the new heads of the Philippine Executive, an alliance that worries human rights defenders. 940 words. AP Photo. SEND.

SPORTS

DEP-FUT MAN CITY-HAALAND

WITHOUT PROVENANCE – Manchester City reaches an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund to sign Erling Haaland and it is pending to complete the personal terms with the Norwegian striker. By SteveDouglas. 500 words. AP Photo. SEND.

DEP-FUT ENGLAND-LEAGUE

BIRMINGHAM, England – Liverpool must defeat Aston Villa if they are to keep track of leaders Manchester City in the bid for the English Premier League title. Liverpool is three points behind City. 400 words. AP Photo. Editors: match starts at 1900 GMT.

SHOWS AND CULTURE

ESP-ART WARHOL-AUCTION

NEW YORK – Andy Warhol’s painting “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn” is selling for $195 million, making the iconic portrait of Marilyn Monroe the most expensive work by an American artist ever to come to auction. 279 words. AP Photo. SEND.

ESP-MUSIC BLACK KEYS

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – The Black Keys have played raw, fast and loose as a duo since their first concert together two decades ago. On their 11th studio album, “Dropout Boogie,” Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney reflect on their early years when they teamed up on albums as varied as “Junior Kimbrough,” “The Wu-Tang Clan” and “Captain Beefheart.” By Kristin M. Hall. 767 words. AP Photo. SEND.

ESP-CIN WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING

NO PROVENANCE – Daisy Edgar-Jones transformed to play Kya in the film adaptation of Delia Owens’ “Where the Crawdads Sing.” The English actress talks about her experience filming in New Orleans and working with a group of mostly female collaborators, including producer Reese Witherspoon. By Lindsey Bahr. 700 words. AP Photo.

