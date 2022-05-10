Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga and other celebrities with lupus

Today May 10 is the world lupus daya chronic, autoimmune disease that mistakenly attacks healthy cells and tissues such as the joints, skin, kidneys, lungs, blood vessels, brain, and heart.

Although the causes of lupus are not known, according to the Mayo Clinic, anyone can get it, but women are at higher risk And here we tell you some celebrities who suffer from this disease:

kim kardashian

In 2019, the TV star tested positive for lupus after performing an antibody test. Kardashian had previously revealed that she had been suffering from various symptoms related to arthritis for some time, one of the most common consequences of the disease caused by lupus.

“I’ve been feeling tired, nauseous and my hands are really swelling. I feel like I’m literally falling apart“, he said during his television program “Keepin’ Up With The Kardashians”.

Selena Gomez

One of the most notable cases in the world of art and entertainment is that of the singer and actress Selena Gómez, who has been fighting Lupus for years.

This disease kept her away from the public sphere for a time, even underwent a kidney transplantwhich was donated to her by her best friend.

Lady Gaga

The singer Lady Gaga confessed in 2010 during an interview for CNN that suffers from lupus erythematosus. This type is the most common. It can be mild or severe, and it can affect many parts of the body.

In 2017 he had to cancel concerts due to complications with the disease and with fibromyalgia that he also suffers from.

The media El Universal said that Gaga’s lupus could be hereditary, Well, an aunt, Joe Germanotta, He died of that disease at the age of 19.

Nick Cannon

Rapper Nick Cannon suffers from the disease, which is why in 2014 he founded “Lupus Foundation of America’s Walk to End Lupus Now”, a center for people with lupus.

Tony Braxton

The American singer was diagnosed in 2010. On several occasions the artist has had to stop your career due to illness.