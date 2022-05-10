Kim Kardashian and the controversy over losing 7 kilos in three weeks – People – Culture

On May 2, the Met Gala 2022 was held, one of the most important fashion and entertainment events in the world, as it is a charity event that brings together stars from Hollywood and the music industry.

A month before the gala, Kim Kardashian assured that her assistance depended on her dress, implying that she would use a design that was not originally made for her. And so it was, the socialite wore one of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic outfits.

Before the cameras of the international press, Kim Kardashian arrived with the dress that Jean Louis made for the actress, the same with which Marilyn Monroe sang “happy birthday mr. president” for John F. Kennedyin 1962.

The crystal-embellished dress was sewn over Monroe’s body, for which Kardashian had to lose 7.3 kilograms in three weeks.

“I wore a sauna suit twice a day, ran on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and carbs, and only ate the cleanest vegetables and protein. I didn’t starve, but I was very strict.a”, assured the businesswoman for the magazine ‘Vogue’.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at the 2022 Met Gala.

Although it has been an honor for the woman to wear the dress that, according to her, has great significance for the history of the United States, some Internet users have criticized her for implying that the body should be more aesthetic than healthy.

“Openly admitting that you’re starving for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women look up to you and listen to your every word“Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart complained on her Instagram stories.

Several Internet users and nutrition specialists have joined the voice of the artist, who assure that the socialite sets a bad example, since it sends a harmful and superficial message, giving more importance to an event than to the health and well-being of a person. .

In fact, Nichola Ludlam-Raine, from the British Dietetic Association, explained to the ‘BBC’ that it is impossible to lose so many kilos in three weeks, which is why she considers Kim Kardashian’s actions irresponsible.

“It was really irresponsible, because a lot of people will read and watch it, especially people with eating disorders or young women, thinking that it is possible or necessary to lose such an amount of weight in a relatively short time.“, emphasized the expert.

The specialist also asked people not to follow the dietary recommendations of celebrities, because, although they are usually striking for people with weight problems, they are not appropriate for the real needs of their body.

“Diet and weight loss advice can be very appealing to people affected by eating disorders. They can be inspired by them and carry out dangerous behaviors related to eating disordersNichola Ludlam concluded.

