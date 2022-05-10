Johnny Depp, how is the luxurious French town that you own? – People – Culture

The trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard has put the actors in the spotlight of the press.

In the midst of the controversial statements that have been made on both sides, international media have brought up the town that belongs to Depp. It is an old village of more than 14 hectares in Provence, France.

The small town, with more than 12 buildings dating back to the 19th century, has no name, but it became famous when the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor decided to buy it.

Johnny Depp bought the village, 27 kilometers from Saint Tropez, in 2001, when he was married to actress and singer Vanessa Paradis.

The couple met during the recording of the movie ‘The Ninth Gate’ and were together from 1998 to 2012. As a result of their love, they had two children: Lily-Rose Melody Depp and Jack Depp.

Johnny Depp purchased a 37-acre village in France just 10 miles north of Saint-Tropez in 2001. • 4,500-sq-ft main house

• Six guest cottages

• Two swimming pools

• Art studio, gym & church

• Wine cave, vineyard & restaurant He’s now trying to sell the property for $55M. pic.twitter.com/y8Rex27AsA — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) September 14, 2021

In fact, the family lived for a few years on the property, which Johnny spent a generous sum of money to remodel, since it was an uninhabited ghost town before the iconic captain ‘Jack Sparrow’ acquired it.

The town has green landscapes with oak, olive trees and a vineyard, it has a restaurant, a cave to store wines, a skating rink, two swimming pools, a gym and the old church was remodeled as a guest house.

As for the main house, according to international media, it has 5 bedrooms, a living room, 3 and a half bathrooms, a kitchen and an art studio.

Johnny Depp put the property up for sale, in 2015, when he was already the husband of Amber Heard, but he did not get a good offer. In 2021 the town returned to the real estate market, but it is unknown if it has already been sold or if it is still looking for its new owner.

