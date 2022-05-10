Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake go out for a rare date night at “Candy” premiere: see photos

Ads

Red carpet night! Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake were all smiles as they posed arm in arm at the premiere of Hulu’s Candy.

The 41-year-old singer looked stylish in a dark suit and paisley-patterned shirt as he supported his wife, 40, at the Monday May 9 event in Los Angeles. Biel wore a white two-piece suit with wide leg pants, smiling alongside her spouse as she celebrated the debut of her bold new project, of which she starred and executive produced.

When asked how she and Timberlake keep their romance alive nearly 10 years after their wedding day, the 7th Heaven ex praised the more passionate side of the Social Network actor. “That’s a really good question, right? Well, I’m going to have to give Justin credit right now, for this thing he always tells me, “We might be married, but we have to keep dating,” and it’s true, ”Biel told Entertainment Tonight. “You just have to keep making time for each other and you have to keep making yourself a priority. And do the things you love together “.

While she conceded that “it’s not always easy” to make dating nights into their schedule, the Emmy nominee added, “Those moments of contact make all difficult moments palatable. … It’s always fun to celebrate something you’re proud of, and to do it with him and have a glass of wine, he’s special, he does it ”.

The couple got married in Italy in October 2012, a year after the former boyband member asked the question. Us Weekly broke the news in November 2014 that the two were expecting their first child, with little Silas arriving in the following April.

“[Being a parent] it all changes, ”the Tennessee native told Today in October 2016.“ You literally wake up and look in the mirror and say, ‘I have no idea what I’m doing.’ “

Four years later, news broke that the couple have quietly welcomed a second child, but Biel has kept her pregnancy out of the spotlight. “I had, like, a secret COVID baby,” he joked during an appearance in June 2021 on his son Phineas’ Armchair Expert podcast. “It didn’t have to be a secret. COVID had just happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left.

Due to restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Limetown star wasn’t sure who would be allowed into the delivery room with her. “There was a time when no one was allowed and I was really getting nervous about that situation,” she recalled. “But yes, [Justin] it was allowed. I think if I had to be there alone, it would have been awful. I would have been really scared ”.

Nearly a decade after their marriage, the two faced some challenges, but Biel thinks tough times have brought them closer. “We’ve had our ups and downs like everyone else and I’m really proud of it,” she told Access Hollywood of her relationship in April. “And I’m still the happiest and most loving of my life.”

Scroll down to see Biel and Timberlake get comfortable on the red carpet:

Ads