Jennifer Lopez dazzles fans as she dons a deep silk shirt in a sizzling performance

It has been a busy start to the week for Jennifer Lopez and her company JLO Beauty.

Arriving at work early Monday morning, J Lo could be seen preparing for a photo shoot and gave fans a behind-the-scenes look.

The 52-year-old singer stunned her fans as she posted shots that showed herself getting ready for the busy day at work ahead.

Wearing a white satin top with a plunging neckline, the actress paired the loose top with a light gray belt and snakeskin pants.

The Maid in Manhattan star added a heart-shaped gold pendant and her large gold watch in yesterday’s post (Monday, May 10).



(Image: Jennifer Lopez / Instagram)



In one shot, she can be seen looking into her phone as her long hair is tossed over her shoulder.

Another showed the singer snapping as her makeup artist’s hand can be seen in the shot with a brush.

JLO Beauty is one of her latest projects, something the star said has 20 years in the making and she’s clearly trying to make sure it’s a hit.

(Image: Getty Images)



By selling skin care products, it has already received rave reviews for the products.

Jennifer had a whole team that supported her and made sure to give them credit for their work too.

Makeup artist Mary Phillips shared a snap on her Instagram, tagging the image “a beautiful fire star for the week with @jlo”.

The two have previously worked together with photos of the actress from The Wedding Planner across the artist’s entire social media account.

Tom Bachik, who calls himself the “Celebrity MANicurist”, also re-released the shot in which J. Lo sported her French manicure with a singular white love heart.



(Image: Jennifer Lopez / Instagram)



Hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons also added a close-up of the singer’s lush locks falling over her shoulders in waves.

Fans did not hesitate to compliment Jennifer, with the inscription: “The most beautiful woman in the world!”

Another added: “OMG, so beautiful”.

Jennifer remains the only female entertainer to have a number one album and film simultaneously in the United States.

