How much did Johnny Depp earn in Pirates of the Caribbean?

Since he began his career as an artist, Johnny Depp he was destined to become one of the most acclaimed stars in Hollywood. In every movie he appeared in, he showed that he had a great talent for the profession.

In this way, great job opportunities began to come to him. That’s how she shared the screen with Tim Burton and created some of his best films, as well as working with critically acclaimed performers.

Without a doubt, during his career he stood out for showing his incredible versatility when putting himself in the shoes of a character and that he was not afraid to play in front of the cameras. However, it could be said that one of his most emblematic characters is Jack Sparrow.

From the hand of Disneythe actor had the opportunity to play the main character of Pirates of the Caribbean. A very funny character that only he could bring to life and do it in the best possible way.

Acting isn’t Depp’s only talent.

The fortune that Johnny Depp earned with Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp He has achieved great success throughout his career. Among his most acclaimed titles are The young scissorhands, Charlie and the chocolate factoryand of course all the projects he did with Tim Burton. One of them is Sleepy Hollowone of the most applauded.

Within these works that were well received at the box office and by the public, we also have to highlight Pirates of the Caribbean. In the summer of 2003, the actor’s life changed completely when this charismatic character hit the big screen. By putting yourself in the shoes of Jack Sparrow and work with Disney, the interpreter also won the applause and affection of the children’s audience. He once again showed that he was capable of anything and that everything always worked out for him.

The success that this franchise obtained worldwide was so great, that in total it came to have five movies with the actor as the lead. In the first installment of the saga, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), his salary was 10 million dollarsfor the second, Pirates of the Caribbean: Death Chest (2006) cashed 20 million and for the third, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), his salary was 40 million.

In total he charged 65 million for the first three deliveries according to the site Celebrity Net Worth. Such was the success of the trilogy that Disney decided to make more movies. That’s how they started Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) and Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge (2017) and according to Forbes got about 140 million for both.

All this popularity gave Johnny Depp a fortune from $200 million for all the movies in the saga. However, all this happiness came to an end when he was accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife, Amber Heard. When the actress declared against the actor, Depp He went on to become the most loved interpreter to the most hated.

In this way, he began to be “invited” to leave several productions in which he was going to participate in recent years. One of them was pirates of the caribbean 6, where he was expected to be the protagonist. The truth is that the film continues, but without him.

Also, the great fortune that he had gotten for this franchise and for other roles that he had carried out, began to go down. In the midst of the scandal, his last job was Minamatafor which he charged only 3 million dollars.

