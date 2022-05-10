Fortnite Season 2: Resistance Week 8 missions

The challenges Y missions of the week 8 from Endurance of the Season 2 from Fortnite Chapter 3 They are available from 05/10/2022. They are a series of challenges that reveal more about the fortnite story. Here we help you to successfully complete each challenge Y mission from Fortnite of this batch. In this section of our complete guide from fortnite battle royale We tell you how to complete all these challenges and missions:

Note: Please note that these challenges and missions are only available if you have completed the Resistance Week 7 missions. Remember: if you have any doubts when completing any of the following missions, watch the videos, where we show what to do specifically.

Fortnite Season 2: Resistance challenges and missions Week 8

Challenges and Resistance Missions Week 8 – Fortnite Season 2

Establish connection with device near The Sanctuary or Hot Reels (0/1) – Reward: 23,000 Season PE

Establish connection with the device near The Daily Bugle or The Jonesys (0/1) – Reward: 23,000 Season PE

Establish connection with the device near Tortuous Tunnels or Abandoned Sawmill (0/1) – Reward: 23,000 Season PE

Establish connection with the device near Outpost I of the Seven or Synapse Station (0/1) – Reward: 23,000 Season PE

Establish connection with device near The Sanctuary or Hot Reels

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: we have to go to El Santuario or Reels Calurosos. Nearby we will see devices that appear on the map with a Wi-Fi icon; When we approach them, La Imaginada will call us to give us the next objective.

The next part of the quest involves talk to Mancake, Superbaos Bros and Cucurucho. As always, to talk to these characters, we must approach and interact with them:

Character #17 – Cornet Pairing: Creamy Cross. At the SofDeez ice cream parlor.

Pairing: Creamy Cross. At the SofDeez ice cream parlor. Character #18 – Superbaos Bros : Canyon Condominium. In his restaurant, inside the mall.

: Canyon Condominium. In his restaurant, inside the mall. Character #21 – Mancake: Buttered Stable.

Connect to the device near The Daily Bugle or The Jonesys

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: we have to go to The Daily Bugle or The Jonesys. Nearby we will see devices that appear on the map with a Wi-Fi icon; As we approach them, Agent Jones will call us to give us the next objective.

This mission asks us to go to a starting point, and then go to The Sanctuary to destroy garbage

The next part of the quest involves destroy garbage that is in El Santuario. Remember that they appear on the map as an exclamation mark icon. Below we leave you an image with what the garbage that we must destroy looks like.

This is what the garbage that we must destroy looks like

Establish connection with device near Twisting Tunnels or Abandoned Sawmill

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: we have to go to Tortuous Tunnels or Abandoned Sawmill. Nearby we will see devices that appear on the map with a Wi-Fi icon; When we approach them, La Imaginada will call us to give us the next objective.

The next part of the quest involves destroy signal jammers all over the island. Remember that they appear on the map as an exclamation mark icon. Below we leave you an image with what the signal inhibitors look like.

This is what the jammers look like we need to destroy

Establish connection with the device near Outpost I of the Seven or Synapse Station

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: we have to go to Outpost I of The Seven or Synapse Station. Nearby we will see devices that appear on the map with a Wi-Fi icon; When we approach them, The Origin will call us to give us the next objective.

The next part of the quest involves equip us a backpack that is in one of these two points on the map. Remember that they appear on the map as an exclamation mark icon.

After this, the next part of the mission consists of scan a power fluctuation.

complete these challenges and missions of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3 allows us to obtain experience with which to level up, obtain battle stars and so go unlocking things battle pass. Take a look at our complete guide of Fortnite Battle Royale to know all its ins and outs.