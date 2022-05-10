Fast 9 will make the first film make sense

Fast 9 Vin Diesel reveals details in new interview | Universal Pictures

The trailer of Fast 9 was as offbeat as you’d expect. That said, it looks like there will be more for fans than just wacky action, as the film brings Doom’s mysterious brother, according to a new interview with Vin Diesel, those revelations will make the first film make more sense.

“The whole world is excited for the movie to come out, but for those who have been with the franchise, it’s even more special,” Diesel told EW.

“Because if you can remember the first movie, now you’re going to go before the first movie and understand the first movie even more. That’s great. I am a leader of d&d, so that’s like source stuff. So to see the family members I never thought you would have seen, it will blow your mind.”

We wanted to know where Dom was before he became Sun. Who were his influences? That’s going to be very rich in stories and a lot of fun to watch.

The franchise isn’t stopping just yet though, as two more movies will wrap up the franchise, and Diesel can’t wait for fans to see them.

F9 stars Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang, with Oscar winner Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell and Charlize Theron.

F9 hits theaters June 25.