“Everyone was expecting me to hate her.” ‘The Dark Knight’ Writer Opens Up About ‘The Batman’

batman is one of the DC characters that has seen the most adaptations over the decades, but one of the most famous is that of Christian Bale and Christopher Nolan, in his trilogy of the dark knight between 2005 and 2012. Now, with our eyes on the work of Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson with ‘The Batman’ we have a version of the hero starting to be the protector of Gotham, and while the film triumphs on HBO Max, the original screenwriter of the Nolan trilogy has shared his thoughts on the new version.

David Goyer’s opinion

The writer of the dark knight trilogy, David S Goyerspoke with The Hollywood Reporter to share his thoughts on ‘The Batman,’ interested in a different perspective on the hero that hadn’t been seen before:

“A lot of the Batman stories are told from an objective point of view. You show different characters in relation to Batman, and we’re from the outside looking in. But what’s interesting here is realizing that Bruce or Batman can narrate it. That allows us to a more internal or more subjective perspective of the character that we don’t see portrayed very often. Ironically though, one of the things I liked about Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ is that we were listening to his voiceover diary, which frankly we don’t It’s something that would have occurred to me before like that.

But now we can hear him when he leaves his lab notes to himself or records things. We’re getting your insider observations or we hear you on the phone or on the radio or things like that. So instead of being on the outside looking in, this story unfolds more from the inside looking out, and that’s a fun opportunity.”



Goyer claims that enjoyed the movie as a fan rather than a writerHe praised Pattinson, Dano and Reeves:

“It was gratifying. It’s interesting because when you read the Batman comics, there are miniseries, graphic novels, Earth One versions, Elseworlds stories and Black Label stories, and all these different writers and artists doing their particular version of a Batman story. A lot of them are quite different and a lot of them are quite unusual, and that’s one of the fun parts of consuming comics. So I saw ‘The Batman’ recently in Prague, and I didn’t know exactly what to expect or what I would think of it. I saw her with various members of my team on ‘Foundation,’ and everyone expected me to hate it. But I really enjoyed it a lot. (Laughter). It was a fun experience. I really like Robert Pattinson’s Batman, and I like what they did with Enigma. Reeves is a really good filmmaker, so he was up for the ride.”





Thanks to the detective side of Bruce in ‘The Batman’, Goyer also recalled his conversations with Dark Knight Trilogy director Christopher Nolan.referencing how they both wanted to explore that angle a bit more: