Erling Haaland’s Man City salaries will make Cristiano Ronaldo pale before £ 64m transfer

The world’s most in-demand footballer Erling Haaland has reportedly written down a deal with Manchester City that will earn him a substantial pay raise.

The Borussia Dortmund star has been one of the most exciting young stars in world football in recent seasons and is regarded as the final piece of the Etihad Stadium team puzzle. It’s no secret that Pep Guardiola was eager for City to sign a forward, as evidenced by Harry Kane’s failed chase last summer, and was rewarded for his patience with one of the best in the business.

The Times reports that Haaland’s combined salary will be worth a staggering £ 500,000, making him the highest paid player in the Premier League. His immense weekly salary is also cited as the reason Bayern Munich and Barcelona stopped their interest.

According to Radio Times, Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Haaland’s future teammate Kevin De Bruyne will now have to share second place as the highest-earning player in the English top flight. They report that the two are paid £ 385,000 a week, a figure which is washed away by Haaland’s.

Red Devils shooter David De Dea is next on the list, earning £ 10,000 less a month, while closely followed by his teammate Jadon Sancho who makes £ 350,000 a week. United’s dominance of the list continues with summer signing mate Raphael Varane getting paid £ 340,000 a week at Old Trafford.

Many will wonder if any of United’s players justified their paycheck this year, even though City’s Jack Grealish has left a lot to be desired since making his £ 100m move from Aston Villa in the summer, which is sixth on the list. The British international is paid £ 300,000 per week.



(Image: Offside via Getty Images)



Raheem Sterling (£ 300,000 p / w), Chelsea star N’Golo Kante (£ 290,000 p / w) and Paul Pogba (£ 290,000 p / w) are the top ten. Given that Haaland has already been dubbed one of the best players in the world and will only get better as time goes on, the £ 63 million transfer fee paid for his services is a bit of a steal for City. Even if his salary contrasts it.

Speaking of the signing of City Haaland, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told Sky Sports: “I have signed a new contract (extension) knowing that City will not stop developing. It is not up to the City to define whether we can be happy or not. It’s about us and what we do you can do. You have so many opportunities and so many different ways to win a football match. We only need to find one. It’s obviously possible and you can – you play City in two, three competitions, Champions League – six times a year, more often than anything else!

“We play against all the other teams, yes. But if Erling Haaland goes there (City) it won’t weaken them. Surely not. I know right now that other people are talking about money, but this transfer will set new levels. Let me tell you this! “