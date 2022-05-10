Emma Watson quietly revealed how often she and Tom Felton talk

Emma Watson and Tom Felton have avoided dating rumors for years. Although the pair played enemies in the Harry Potter film, their off-camera relationship couldn’t be more different. They developed a strong friendship over the decade they filmed and promoted the films and are still in contact today. But what is their relationship like now, and how often do the actors talk?

Cast of “Harry Potter”: Tom Felton, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Matthew Lewis D Dipasupil / FilmMagic

Emma Watson revealed that Tom Felton was her first crush

Watson admits that his connection with Felton was pretty instantaneous. In fact, Felton holds the title of Watson’s first crush. In Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwartsthe Noah star recalled the moment she was fascinated by Felton. The young actors were asked to draw their idea of ​​God and Watson was completely taken with what Felton had come up with.

▶”Src =” https://www.youtube.com/embed/jYiGXxGb_nc?feature=oembed ”frameborder =” 0 ″ allow = ”accelerometer; automatic playback; notes-writing; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture ”allowfullscreen>

RELATED: ‘Harry Potter’: Tom Felton wanted ‘Stuff Daniel [Radcliffe] in the back of [His] Car’

“Tom drew a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard,” recalled Watson. “And I just don’t know how to say it, I just fell in love with him. I went in every day and looked for his number on the call sheet; it was number seven. And if his number was on the call list, it was an extra exciting day. ”

The actors of “Harry Potter” are still in close contact today

Apparently, Watson wasn’t too subtle about his interest in his mate Harry Potter co-star. And it wasn’t long before the news got back to Felton. “Emma and I have always loved each other, really,” Felton explained. “I think I was in the makeup and hair chair, and someone said something like, ‘Yeah, he had a crush on you.'”

RELATED: Tom Felton Called Alan Rickman and Ralph Fiennes “Menacing”

Since Felton is two years older than Watson, he has not returned the young actor’s romantic feelings. However, he considered her a little sister and was very protective of her. Over the years, the couple has remained united. So close, in fact, that some fans even think there is a romantic beer. However, these assumptions don’t seem to bother them. In an interview with Vogue, Watson admitted that she and Felton find it quite endearing. “We talk most weeks and think it’s sweet,” she admitted.

Felton tackles Watson dating rumors

Considering that the actors talk almost every week, some fans still hope their relationship will turn romantic. Whenever the couple is spotted together, new dating rumors emerge. In 2021, Felton was even asked if there was any truth to the rumors and gave a sweet answer about Watson to Entertainment Tonight.

“We are something, if that makes sense,” Felton shared about Watson. “We have been very close for a long time. I love it. I think she is great. Hopefully, return the compliment. As for the romantic side, I think it’s a Slytherin / Gryffindor thing rather than a Tom and Emma thing. I absolutely think of her world. Clearly, the two are just friends, but it’s sweet that they share such a close bond, even if it’s just platonic.

RELATED: ‘Harry Potter’: This scene took 95 takes; “It’s the cinematic equivalent of a magic trick”