Emma Watson quietly revealed how often she and Tom Felton talk

Emma Watson and Tom Felton have avoided dating rumors for years. Although the pair played enemies in the Harry Potter film, their off-camera relationship couldn’t be more different. They developed a strong friendship over the decade they filmed and promoted the films and are still in contact today. But what is their relationship like now, and how often do the actors talk?

Cast of “Harry Potter”: Tom Felton, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Matthew Lewis D Dipasupil / FilmMagic

Emma Watson revealed that Tom Felton was her first crush

Watson admits that his connection with Felton was pretty instantaneous. In fact, Felton holds the title of Watson’s first crush. In Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwartsthe Noah star recalled the moment she was fascinated by Felton. The young actors were asked to draw their idea of ​​God and Watson was completely taken with what Felton had come up with.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker