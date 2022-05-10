Doja Cat presented the theme “Vegas” from the movie “Elvis”

Doja Cat released his new and melodic single “Vegas.” The song is part of the original soundtrack of “Elvis: The Movie”. The release of the soundtrack is expected on June 24 in parallel with the US premiere of the new film.

The song recreates “Hound Dog” with a style marked by the singer. Doja premiered this catchy single for the first time at Coachella this year. The single also features acclaimed Gospel artist Shonka, who plays the role of “Big Mama Thornton” in the film.

I also read: Jethro Cave, son of Nick Cave, has died

Who is Doja Cat: one of the 10 most listened to artists in the world

Doja Cat was 16 years old when she made her way into music with her first songs uploaded to the Soundcloud platform, back in 2013. A year later she signed a contract with Kemosabe/RCA and presented her first EP, baptized “Purr!”.

With studies in piano and dance, since she was a girl she had as references Nicky Minaj, Busta Rhymes and Erykah Badu, among other great artists. His takeoff occurred in 2018, with the success “Mooo!”, which achieved more than 10 million views on YouTube.

The TikTok platform was the one that catapulted her to world fame, since several of her themes are used for fans to do the famous “challenges” on the same social network. March 2019 was the date that she released the Amala Deluxe album which included her new song “Juicy”.

Doja Cat posing for the cameras at the Grammy Awards (Photo: REUTERS/Steve Marcus). For: REUTERS

“Woman” is one of the songs that has the most reproductions, with more than 85 million views. The most successful song was the collaboration with The Weeknd on the song “You right”, which achieved 148 million views.

Furthermore, according to the latest analysis published by the Spotify platform, Doja Cat is among the 10 most listened to artists in the world.

In the last hours, new images of the biographical film of Elvis Presley directed by Baz Luhrmann were released. Austin Butler gets into the skin of the King of Rock while Tom Hanks plays manager Colonel Tom Parker.

According to a statement, the film is based on the beginnings of the singer until his arrival to stardom. It also tells of his complex relationship with his controversial manager and the central role that his wife Priscilla occupied.

The details of the new Elvis trailer

In the fragment that was published in the last hours you can see one of Elvis’s first presentations at the Louisiana Hayride in 1954. His hip movements, his look and his voice would mark the public. The birth of an idol.

The biopic, starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, shows the complex dynamic between the artist and his manager.

In February the first images of the film that will hit theaters on June 24. Austin Butler confessed that it was a great challenge to embody the music legend. “When I started the process, I set out to make my voice identical. That instills fear. That lit the fire, “said the actor.

“A year before we started filming I was already doing voice training. I feel a great responsibility towards Elvis, Priscilla (the ex-wife) and Lisa Marie (the daughter), in addition to all the people who love him so much, ”he added.

Another of the protagonists of this story is Baz Luhrman, who played the fundamental role of directing this film. Asked who sings in the new film, he clarified that the film features Butler’s voice for the young Elvis and a mix of the actor with Presley tapes for the middle-aged Elvis.