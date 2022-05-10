Cristiano Ronaldo away from Manchester United, evaluates a sensational return

Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to say goodbye to Manchester United at the end of the season, as hypothesized by the Mirror, the Portuguese striker ex Juventus, together with his entourage, would be considering a sensational return. Despite his 37 years and a difficult season for Manchester United, the Portuguese is already at 23 goals of the season between Premier and Cups and in Madrid there are those who are thinking of bringing him back to the court of Carlo Ancelotti in the club that consecrated him among the bigger than ever.









It would be a sensational return to, to say the least real Madrid, what Ronaldo and his staff would be evaluating. The player has a contract for another season with the Red Devils, but with the arrival of Ten Hag on the bench, United are preparing for a total revolution of the staff. There may be no space for the center forward and Real Madrid, provided that the assault on Mbappé does not go well, would welcome him back with open arms with Ancelotti who would push for the success of the deal.