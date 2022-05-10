Cardi B wears a surreal mask

The epic performance of BTS and Coldplay at the American Music Awards 2021

With the return of the events and the red carpets, the extravagant looks of the ‘celebs’ that always leave us a bit unsettled. She went with Kim Kardashian and her ‘total look’ by Balenciaga at the MET Gala that covered her entire head and has happened again with the appearance of Cardi-B on the red carpet at the 2021 American Music Awards, where she performed with a surreal mask that has all fans in ‘shock’.

The gala was held tonight at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and this year the singer was the hostess of the event, so we could expect anything from her. Two months ago she gave birth to her second baby and she is already more than ever, giving us moments like this, so typical of her and that we captured as an idea for future costumes, right? Look, because you’re going to freak out!

Axelle/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Cardi B has chosen as her first ‘look’ for the night this personalized ‘look’ from Schiaparelli’s Daniel Roseberry. It is a long black ‘total look’ with a sweetheart neckline, black gloves and a tulle veil that covers the head. Although, without a doubt, the most ‘heavy’ of the styling is the golden opera mask. In addition, he has finished it off with XXL earrings in the shape of sparkling eyes with fingers dangling from them, all in gold and diamonds. As if that were not enough, also take a look at the finish on the black gloves, which have metallic nails. Hello?

It is not the first time that the singer declares herself a fan of the designer… and she has not disappointed! What do you think of the styling?

