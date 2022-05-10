Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today May 9, 2022

The week begins for cryptocurrencies with a pullback in the markets for the most popular digital currency in the world, Bitcoin, up to the level of 32 thousand dollars per unit. After the Fed’s adjustment to interest rates in the US, cryptocurrencies registered a setback whose effect continues, as it crossed the support of 35 thousand dollars and continues to fall.

Other virtual currencies followed in that direction and are trading in negative territory against the national currencies with which it is compared as a reference, giving negative results.

Bitcoin price this May 9, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 32 thousand 929.60

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 667 thousand 677.28

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 133 million 715 thousand 250.90

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 3 million 835 thousand 392.29

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 28 million 355 thousand 515.76

Bitcoin in euros: 31 thousand 155.92

Ethereum price east May 9 from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 2 thousand 392.50

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 48 thousand 525.88

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 9 million 706 thousand 276.09

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 270.16

Dogecoin price this May 9, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.12

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.38

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 476.38

Dogecoin in euros: 0.11

If you are looking to take advantage of the fall of Bitcoin to make an investment, remember the great volatility that it shows in the cryptoactive markets, which is one of its basic characteristics, and do not forget to pay attention to its behavior in real time before carrying out your operations.

