‘Avatar: The Path of Water’ by James Cameron: everything that is known about the film | Film and TV

After many delays and changes in the release date, it was confirmed that at the end of 2022 the second part of Avatar. The successful project began pre-production in 2016, but had several delays until its official filming in 2017 with scenes recorded in other years such as 2018, 2019 and 2020 in the midst of the pandemic.

What is the official title of Avatar 2?

The film is titled Avatar: The Way of Water and in Latin America it will be known as Avatar: The Way of Water and in Spain it will be distributed as Avatar: the sense of water.

Who directs Avatar 2?

The American film belonging to the genre of epic cinema and science fiction is directed, produced and co-written by James Cameron. Jon Landau is co-producer and Josh Friedman is co-writer.

Who acts in Avatar 2?

The film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, and Kate Winslet.

What is the synopsis of Avatar 2?

Set more than a decade after the events that took place in the first film, AVATAR: THE PATH OF WATER tells the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their children), the danger that follows them, the efforts they make to stay safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies that

they bear.

What is the release date of Avatar 2?

The film will premiere worldwide in December 2022. In Colombia it will be screened from December 15.

What is the future of Avatar?

After the premiere of Avatar: The Path of Water, a third installment will be released that has already been filmed and would be released between 2023 and 2024. It is also in James Cameron’s plans to film a fourth installment.

How much did it cost to make Avatar 2?

The film had a budget of 250 million dollars which does not include advertising costs. It will be distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

