Angelina Jolie and Christina Applegate, celebrities who removed their ovaries to prevent cancer

american actresses Angelina Jolie and Christina Applegate are some of the most recognized women who have had their ovaries removed to prevent ovarian cancer.

Joliewho is also a filmmaker, se removed her ovaries and fallopian tubes in 2015in an attempt to minimize the chances of getting cancer, a disease from which his mother, grandmother and aunt died.

In 2013, the actress underwent a double mastectomy (surgery that completely removes the breasts) after having tested positive for the BRCA1 study that detects a genetic mutation that makes a person more prone to breast and ovarian cancer. Then, at age 39, she had an oophorectomy (surgical procedure to remove the ovaries).

At that time, Jolie explained through an opinion article published in the North American newspaper New York Timeswho prepared herself “physically and emotionally” and researched and discussed options with her doctors since the surgery caused her to have an early menopause.

“I have a tiny, light-colored patch that contains bioidentical estrogen, and I’ve had a progesterone IUD inserted into my uterus, which will help me maintain hormonal balance, but more importantly, it will help prevent uterine cancer,” she told the press at the time.

She added, “I didn’t do it just because I carry the BRCA1 gene mutation. Testing positive doesn’t mean you have to go straight to surgery. There’s more than one way to deal with every health problem; the most important thing is know the options.

At surgery, surgeons found a small benign tumor in one ovary, but no signs of cancer in any of the tissues.

Another famous case is that of Christina Applegatethe actress who, after being diagnosed in 2008 and overcoming breast cancer for which she underwent a mastectomy, revealed to the press that in 2017 she underwent surgery to remove her ovaries after her cousin died of this cancer .

Source: With information from Télam.