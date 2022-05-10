20 years have passed since Batista’s debut in WWE



Today marks the 20th anniversary of Dave Bautista’s debut in WWE. The fighter appeared for the first time in the company’s programming during the May 9, 2002 episode of SmackDownwhere he introduced himself as Deacon Bautista, accompanying Reverend D-Von.

Nevertheless, we would have to wait until the episode of the blue mark on June 27 to see it for the first time in action, achieving victory in a tag team match. On that occasion Deacon Bautista and D-Von defeated the team formed by Randy Orton and Faarooq.

On November 6, 2002 the fighter went to Raw, where he first used the name that would catapult him to fame, Batista. His solo career is well remembered by fans. The fighter marked an era in his return to SmackDownwhere he was proclaimed Heavyweight Champion, starting a prominent rivalry with The Undertaker. It was also the time when WWE was broadcast again in Spain, Batista being one of the most beloved fighters by fans and one of the reasons for the boom of wrestling in this country.

Meanwhile, to commemorate these two decades, some former teammates of the fighter have wanted to show their love and respect through social networks, as is the case with Triple H and John Cena.

In the 20 years since @DaveBautista was first introduced to @WWE, he has never stopped growing and evolving. Main event wrestler, multi-champion, and Hollywood star, one thing has remained the same: he has never stopped chasing his goals. dreams. Congratulations Dave! #Proud”

“20 years ago @DaveBautista began to turn skeptics into believers. Building a remarkable legacy in @WWE and continues to amaze with his incredible work as an actor. He is frank, honest and one of the kindest and most generous people I have ever met. Happy 20 years from an OWV classmate.”

It should be remembered that Batista and John Cena had an intense rivalry on Monday Night Raw, with the WWE Championship at stake. Batista played his last match at Over the Limit 2010losing to Cena in a “I Quit” Match. The defeat led the fighter to leave the company.



In 2014 he returned, winning the Royal Rumble and wrestling in the main event of WrestleMania XXX.. Shortly after, he reformed the stable Evolution along with Triple H and Randy Orton, starting a rivalry with The Shield, who would end up being victorious.

In June of that same year, Batista left the company again, returning in 2019 for one last match against Triple H. The fight took place at WrestleMania 35, in a No Holds Barred Match which ended with Triple H’s victory. Since then, Batista has focused entirely on his acting career, participating in important film sagas such as OO7, Blade Runner or Guardians of the Galaxy.

