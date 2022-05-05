Pep Guardiola: “Football is unpredictable”

MADRID — Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City, said this Wednesday, after being eliminated against Real Madrid in the semifinal of the Champions League, that “football is an unpredictable game, that’s the way it is, we have to accept it.”

“We were close. We were close. But, in the end, we couldn’t get it,” said the Spanish coach, who explained how the match was progressing: “It’s simple. In the first half we didn’t have a game, we weren’t good enough. But we didn’t suffer a lot. After scoring the goal we were better. We found the rhythm and our game and the players felt comfortable.

“It’s not that in the last 10 minutes they attack and attack and you suffer,” he continued, “that didn’t happen. They put a lot of players in the area, with Militao, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema and they put crosses and scored two goals. Congratulations to them and Liverpool and let it be a good final”, as well as pointing out that “in extra time there were many interruptions and it was difficult to get into play”.

Guardiola, who indicated that he does not know if it is his toughest elimination, admitted that they did not play their best game, “but it is normal, a semifinal, the players feel the pressure and the desire to do well. Now we have to process it and come back, with our people at home and the last four games we have”.